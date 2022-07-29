Pedro Castillo: all the incidents that occurred in Congress during the message to the Nation | POLITICS

The Congress of the republic was the scene of a new friction between the president Pedro Castillo Terrones and opposition legislators. The president finished his message to the nation amid shouts and requests for resignation; However, during his speech, other incidents that marked these National Holidays also occurred.

The head of state was about to finish his message when a group of congressmen, mainly from Fuerza Popular, began shouting at him to leave office.

The last thing Castillo could say before being interrupted was: “That the Congress of the Republic work on the bills listed, which I present in this act and having the country as a witness, I deliver with great respect through the Board of Directors […] Long live Peru! Long live the Peruvian people!”

The time of the incident Pedro Castillo: Congressmen shout that he resign

presidential balcony

When the head of state staged a bumpy retreat from the chamber, amid the cries of the opposition parliamentarians, his relatives and guests showed white handkerchiefs from the Congress gallery where they were located.

The only ones who did not have these garments in their hands were the first lady Lilia Paredes and her eldest son.

Change of plans

Palacio had given the parliamentarians a document with the supposed content of the message to the Nation, which included in the last paragraphs an exhortation to fugitives from justice to surrender to the authorities.

This is the text delivered to the congressmen.

Parliamentarian Ruth Luque (Democratic Change) mentioned this fact on her Twitter account. “Today, in the middle of Congress, congressmen were given a printed copy of the message to the Nation, compare, I only put images on the 1st and last page”, wrote.

Today in full @congresoperu Congressmen were given a printed copy #MessageToTheNationcompare, I only put images 1st and last page 🧵 pic.twitter.com/NeDUJ2Ojtp – Ruth Luque (@RuthLuqueIbarra) July 28, 2022

It is important to note that Juan Silva, former Minister of Transportation and Communications, and Fray Vásquez Castillo, nephew of the president, are fugitives from justice.

According to the prosecutor’s thesis, they and the president would have integrated a criminal network that operated in the MTC, during Silva’s administration.

They leave, turn their backs, collect signatures…

When Pedro Castillo spoke about the jobs, the television cameras recorded the moment in which some congressmen turned their backs on him.

One of them was the first vice president of Parliament, Martha Moyano (Popular Force), who turned her seat away from Castillo.

Pedro Castillo was in the Hemicycle of the Congress of the Republic. As he left, he was booed by the Fujimorista bench. Photos: (Jorge Cerdan/@photo.gec)

His bench colleague Rosangella Barbarán and Popular Renovation congressmen José Cueto and María Jáuregui did the same.

Barbarán even took the opportunity to collect signatures on a document. The journalist René Zubieta pointed out that “sources from Fuerza Popular indicated that it is a bill related to the care of Covid 19″.

This is the insistence of the autograph of the CAS-COVID. Due to this, an extraordinary plenary session was convened for this Saturday, July 30.

Congressmen sign request for extraordinary plenary session. (Photo: GEC)

The cameras also captured other legislators such as Jorge Montoya who chose to check their cell phones without looking at the head of state.

Likewise, the parliamentarians of Avanza País, Norma Yarrow, Patricia Chirinos and Alejandro Cavero rose from their seats so as not to listen to Castillo.

Congressman Carlos Anderson also left the chamber during Castillo Terrones’ speech, as he had previously announced.

Carlos Anderson left during Pedro Castillo’s message to the Nation. (Photo: GEC)

Minutes later, Yarrow wrote on his social networks that he could not stay “listening to the ridicule and slander” of Pedro Castillo, so he decided to leave the Chamber.

I couldn’t sit still listening to Castillo’s ridicule and slander, we disrespect all Peruvians. My presence in the hemicycle would be absolute hypocrisy.

Does he come to blame us or threaten us?

I regret that this July 28 is one that we will remember and not because of the achievements — Norma Yarrow (@NormaYarrow4) July 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the Popular Renovation bench spoke on its Twitter account and pointed out that they made the decision in the face of “offending insults” from the maximum president.

Given the aggravating insults manifested by the president, Pedro Castillo, during the #MessageToTheNationthe Popular Renovation Bank decided to withdraw from the Hemicycle. #BancadaCeleste – Popular Renewal Bench (@BancadaRP) July 28, 2022

“Corrupt!”

During the first minutes of his speech, while the president said that what he had done in these 12 months “has been hidden,” parliamentarian Patricia Chirinos yelled at him: “Corrupt!”

“The indignation of hearing a corrupt man tell so many lies in just a few minutes led me to withdraw from the chamber. I do not regret. As a representative of the country, I said what the people think and want to say to Castillo: Corrupt!”argued the legislator on her Twitter account.

They yell “corrupt” at Castillo Corrupt yell at Pedro Castillo