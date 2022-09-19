Pedro Castillo arrives in the US with Lilia Paredes and without naming the head of the MTC | POLITICS

President peter castle He arrived yesterday in New York City (United States), where he will participate in the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN). The teacher traveled accompanied by the first lady Lilia Paredeswho faces a request from the Public Ministry to prevent him from leaving the country for 36 months.

Paredes is being investigated for the alleged crimes of criminal organization and collusion aggravated by the bidding for works in the district of Anguía (Chota, Cajamarca).

The Special Team against the corruption of power, which is led by the superior prosecutor Marita Barreto, considers the wife of Castillo Terrones as the coordinator of a network of corruption entrenched in the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Sanitation and dedicated to the delivery of irregular public works

Read also: Pedro Castillo and José Williams: the backstage of a meeting and tension between powers

On September 5, Judge Raúl Justiniano suspended the hearing, where he was going to evaluate whether or not to order Paredes and others to be barred from leaving the country, after being challenged by the legal defense of the detained mayor of Anguía, José Medida. Until the closing of this edition, there is no date to resume the hearing.

From the Public Ministry, according to sources of Tradehave taken Paredes’ trip with concern and hope that his request can be resolved quickly by the Judiciary.

“That concern is justified. They [Castillo y Paredes] they are seeking to undermine justice in every way they can find. This is one more”, Jorge Montoya, spokesman for Renovación Popular, commented to this newspaper. He recalled that Paredes promised to hand over his passport, but he has not complied.

The lawyer for the president and the first lady, Benji Espinoza, remarked that his client does not have “any court order” that does not allow her to leave Peru.

In this regard, the Minister of Culture, Alejandro Salas, told Trade that Paredes will demonstrate, upon returning to the country in the coming days, that he has “the calm” to respond to justice when summoned. She added that the Executive did not evaluate that she does not accompany the head of state on this trip “because she does not have any restrictions.”

Read also: Minister Alessandra Herrera did not record an investigation in an affidavit, despite the rule

The MTC is left without a minister

On the other hand, the Executive made official the departure of Geiner Alvarado from the position of Minister of Transport and Communications the day before, after Congress censored him from the position on Thursday.

Alvarado is also being investigated by the prosecutor’s office for alleged irregularities in the bidding for works in Anguía.

Sources from the Government Palace indicated that Castillo may possibly return to Lima on Wednesday, September 21, after giving his speech at the UN. That day or on Thursday, he would designate the new head of the MTC.

More information

Within the official delegation are Foreign Minister César Landa and Ministers Kurt Burneo (Economy and Finance), Roberto Sánchez (Tourism and Foreign Trade), and Rosendo Serna (Education).