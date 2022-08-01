Pedro Castillo: Bruno Pacheco assured the Prosecutor that he did receive illicit money

The former secretary of the Government Palace, Bruno Pacheco, stated before the Public Ministry that the president peter castle he did receive illicit money for bribes, according to the Sunday Panorama.

According to the television program, the president was given money in a briefcase by the former Minister of Transport and Communications, Juan Silva.

Bruno Pacheco surrendered to justice last week and stated in his testimony before prosecutors that he allegedly received irregular payments both for himself and for the head of state in exchange for the appointment of Hugo Chávez Arévalo as head of Petroperú.

According to Panorama, Bruno Pacheco declared that the money came from Fermín Silva, a chotano and owner of La Luz Clinic, very close to the government of peter castle and who wanted Chávez Arevalo to enter Petroperú.

The amounts would be 15,000 soles for Pacheco and 30,000 soles for the head of state, according to Pacheco’s testimony, today living in a house protected by the Public Ministry. All this, always according to the journalistic note, to guarantee the appointment of Hugo Chávez, who finally resigned after a few months.

Pacheco will testify in case of promotions in the Armed Forces.

Bruno Pacheco, must give his statement this Wednesday, August 3, as part of the preliminary investigation that is being carried out with the head of state, Pedro Castillo, for alleged interference by his government in the process of promoting officers of the Armed Forces and of the National Police of Peru in 2021

This was ordered by the Nation’s prosecutor, Patricia Benavides, who is investigating the president; the former Minister of Defense, Walter Ayala; Bruno Pacheco and those who are responsible for the alleged crimes of criminal organization and influence peddling to the detriment of the State as a result of this case.

Bruno Pacheco is currently under a house arrest order issued by Judge Manuel Chuyo Zavaleta.

This after the last July 25 was made available to the Special Team of Prosecutors against Corruption in Power and took advantage of the legal figure of effective collaboration.

Pedro Castillo will sue the program for reporting

President Pedro Castillo spoke after the broadcast of the report of Panorama and assured that he will denounce the program, pointing out that they only spread false news.

“I emphatically reject the false accusations issued by the Panorama program, pointing out that he would have received a ‘reward’ of 30 thousand soles. In honor of journalistic truth, I demand a serious investigation to clarify this falsehood,” the president published on his Twitter account.

“Exercising my right as a citizen and as President of the Republic, I will proceed to denounce the indicated journalistic production that spreads false news whose sole purpose is to deceive and manipulate citizens,” added the president.