Pedro Castillo: “Get out of your head that I have come to eternalize myself in power”

President peter castle regretted the delay generated by the presentation of a new Ministerial Cabinet to receive the confidence vote of Congress, as well as the impact that the summonses that the Ministers of State usually have by Parliament to respond to certain issues have on their work plan.

“In Congress there is a certain sector that does not look at the country and its responses are clearly of a political nature (…) So, as if Congress wants to set the agenda for us, they have an agenda for the country, a big agenda,” he said. to the radio program The blackboardby the Spanish political adviser Alfredo Serrano.

The head of state also referred to the questions received by several of his ministers, supposedly because of their provincial origin, despite the fact that criticism of some of the members of the Ministerial Cabinet respond to complaints against the members of the Cabinet, to the lack of experience in these sectors, among other reasons.

“It has not crossed our minds, as they say in a certain sector in Congress, that peter castle wants to close Congress, what I want to close are the gaps and inequality in this country, the differences that this country has, including the political class. What I want to close are the great distances between those most in need,” he said.

Finally, the president called for the unity of the different sectors and assured that his management will distribute the country’s resources to provide better education, more health posts, roads and boost agriculture.

He also confirmed that he will leave the Presidency when his constitutional mandate expires.

“I would like to tell you to get out of your head that I have come to eternalize myself in power. On July 28, 2026 I will give the post to whoever this country designates as the president who succeeds me and I will go to the place that corresponds, I will return to school, that is my space. I will return to my community, where I came from, because I owe it to the people,” he said.

Ministerial Cabinet will be presented on March 8

During the morning, the president peter castle confirmed that the head of the Ministerial Cabinet, Hannibal Torreswill be presented this Tuesday, March 8, before the plenary session of the Congress of the republic to present the general policies of the Government and request a vote of confidence.

“I urge the Congress of the Republic that we are going to come to an agreement and our doctor, Aníbal Torres, is going to support March 8 in the hemicycle,” he said during a visit to Cutervo, in Cajamarca.

Last Thursday, the head of state considered it necessary to advance the date on which the vote of confidence will be requested – set for Tuesday, March 8 – so that the ministers can continue with the plans for their sector.

“For the sake of working turning this page, of bickering, there would be the possibility of invoking Congress to make an effort to receive our Cabinet on February 28 because extending it until March 8 also limits certain things to us. because there is already a work plan,” he said.

During a visit to Lambayeque, the president indicated that he discussed this situation with the president of the Council of Ministers, Hannibal Torressince there are urgent issues, such as the prompt return to the presidential classes and other issues that the different ministries must coordinate with the regions at the national level.

OUR PODCASTS

How has the pandemic been in 2021? – Vital space

The appearance of new variants and the start of vaccination worldwide marked 2021. How much has changed and what have we learned? Dr. Elmer Huerta tells us.