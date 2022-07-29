Pedro Castillo: they reject attacks on the press during the president’s speech | POLITICS

In line with his attitudes and with the speech he handled in front of the media in his first year in office, President Pedro Castillo criticized the press during his presentation this Thursday before Congress.

These accusations were rejected by representatives of journalistic associations consulted by El Comercio, who warned of an attempt to position the press as their main adversary and to hold it responsible for their investigations in the Public Ministry.

Pedro Castillo described as “fake news” the accusations linked to the cases of alleged corruption for which he and his entourage are investigated. This, despite the fact that in the inquiries reported by the press, the charges come from people who were close to him, such as his former secretary Bruno Pacheco and his former minister Mariano González, or from businessmen who visited the Government Palace, such as Zamir Villaverde and Karelim Lopez; as well as the thesis of tax investigations.

“The media, determined to destabilize the government, are not interested in spreading the achievements. Only lies and false news about Pedro Castillo are broadcast, […] accused of corruption without any evidence. They are going to get tired of looking for evidence because they are not going to find it,” said the president.

Also He accused the press of misinforming and not reporting what he considers to be the achievements of his administration. “It does not matter that those who should also inform, have hidden and ignore our achievements and dedicate themselves to defame and lie, accusing us without any proof. […] The media, for the most part, have made sure that we remain uninformed. Is information on economic growth spread?” he said.

Rejection

Adriana León, director of the Information Freedoms area of ​​the Press and Society Institute (IPYS), linked this attack by the president to an attempt to minimize his investigations in the prosecution. In addition, she pointed out that the president demands a role from the press that does not correspond to him, something that the authorities usually incur.

“The role of the press is to monitor public management. It will be the citizens who decide, say or vote as they want. It is not the role of the press to highlight the achievements of a president or an official, for that there are communication offices”, he commented.

The consequence, he pointed out, is that if the authority does not like how a media outlet reports, it puts obstacles in its work. “What is worrying, too, is this systematic discourse that the press is orchestrating lies because it has an interest. It is a mechanism of attempted violation of freedom of expression […] a stigmatizing speech that harms the reporter,” he warned.

In a statement, the National Association of Journalists (ANP) remarked that the job of the press is to investigate and document the complaints against officials, and that “it does democracy a disservice that a message to the Nation includes the story of that ‘the media only tell lies’”. Along the same lines, the Association of Journalists of Lima manifested itself.

Zuliana Lainez, president of the ANP, questioned whether the president wants to “set the tone for journalism on what it has to report and what not, and that it holds it responsible for the investigations.”

“Energetically dedicate a good part of the address [por 28 de julio] it hurts the press. Journalism has to continue doing its job, with rigor and adherence to the truth”, he declared.

Lainez also pointed out that if he wants to talk about his achievements, Castillo should – as the main spokesman for his government – give interviews to the media.