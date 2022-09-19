Pedro Castillo: “We need a new educational social pact, this is our commitment” RMMN | POLITICS

The president of the Republic, peter castle, stated that the country needs a new educational social pact. This, during the intervention at the Summit on the Transformation of Education in the framework of the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization (UN).

In a round table, with leaders from other nations, Castillo Terrones pointed out that a commitment must be adopted to close the gaps of inequality and exclusion in education.

“We need a new educational social pact, this is our commitment. We must guarantee the right to education and we must adopt a commitment that closes the gaps of inequality and educational exclusion”, he stated.

The president also highlighted that one of the main goals that the country has achieved has been the vaccination of children, which has allowed 98% of students return to face-to-face classes.

“Peru has achieved concrete goals. The efficient vaccination strategy for older adults and children has allowed 98% of students to resume face-to-face classes this year in a safe and flexible return“, held.

In that sense, he detailed the projections that the Government has regarding the vaccination of minors. He also asserted that the objective is to achieve an inclusive education that closes social gaps.

“We have projected that by the end of the year, 80% of the population over 12 years of age will receive a third dose of the vaccine and 80% of children between 5 and 12 years of age will be vaccinated with the second dose.”, he expressed.

Likewise, the head of state highlighted that during his administration around 36,000 scholarships have been awarded to young people with limited economic resources and high academic performance, with the purpose of carrying out studies at a national and international level.

“The objective is to reach consensus with regional governments, local governments based on their needs, their demands and proposals, as well as the priorities of national educational policy.”, he mentioned at another time.