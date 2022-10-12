Pedro Castillo: what exactly does the Prosecutor’s Office accuse the president of Peru of and what happens now

William D. Olmo

BBC News World correspondent in Peru

image source, Getty Images Caption, Pedro Castillo said that the accusations are “a new type of coup.”

The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office formally accused, through a constitutional complaint, President Pedro Castillo of leading a criminal organization within his government.

According to the Attorney General of the Nation, Patricia Benavides, the investigation has revealed indications that Castillo is the head of a network responsible for the crimes of criminal organization, influence peddling and collusion.

Benavides also said that it was taking place “a ferocious obstruction of justice” from that network supposedly “entrenched in the Government with the purpose of capturing, controlling and directing contracting processes to obtain illicit profits”.

President Castillo replied in a press conference with international media that “there is no real foundation” and “these accusations are orchestrated.” He reiterated that he will prove his innocence and assured that “a new form of coup d’état has been launched in Peru”.

The formal accusation of the president marks a new chapter in the Peruvian political crisis and opens a new stage of uncertainty about the president’s future.

But, what are the facts that are imputed to him and that could cost him the charge?

preliminary investigations

The Prosecutor’s Office carried out several searches on Tuesday in homes supposedly related to the investigated plot, including that of the president’s sister in San Juan de Lurigancho, a populous neighborhood in Lima.

Prosecutor Benavides assured that the investigators found “very serious and revealing indications” of the supposed existence of the criminal network in the Government, although she did not say which ones.

The President expressed his outrage on Twitter “The Prosecutor’s Office has entered my sister’s house. My mother is there. This abusive act has affected her health. I hold the National Prosecutor’s Office responsible for the health of my mother.”

The prosecution has opened six investigationThe preliminary hearings about Castillo in the little more than a year that he has been president and the constitutional accusation presented on Friday is the culmination of months of headlines about alleged irregularities and illicit acts committed by his entourage.

In May, a search and arrest warrant had already been issued against two nephews of the president, Fray Vásquez Castillo and Gian Marco Castillo Gómez, who since then have continued to flee from justice, and his sister-in-law, Yenifer Paredes, whom according to the same account he has raised like his daughter, who was imprisoned on August 31 for her alleged belonging to the network led by Castillo.

image source, Mininter Peru Caption, The Ministry of the Interior offers a reward for Castillo’s nephews and former secretary (left).

constitutional denunciation

The ongoing investigations in the Office of the Prosecutor are diverse and some interconnected., but none have passed the preliminary phase.

According to the Peruvian Constitution, the President can only be accused of treason against the fatherland, for preventing the holding of elections, unduly dissolving Congress or preventing it from meeting, as well as making it impossible for the electoral bodies to function.

However, the prosecution claims that the special procedure constitutional complaint It allows determining whether people who have immunity (such as the president and congressmen) committed crimes in the exercise of their functions, including abuse of authority or corruption.

According to some experts, it is the first time that this figure is used in the country.

First it analyzes the Subcommission on Constitutional Accusations of Congress that will open an investigation and prepare a report and then the defendant will be summoned to present his defense before Congress, in this case President Castillo, the complainant, the Prosecutor’s Office and also experts and witnesses.

A report is issued that will be put to the vote and to move forward requires the vote of more than half of the congressmen.

If it is approved in Congress, the National Prosecutor may file a criminal lawsuit against Castillo before the Supreme Court of Justice and Congress may remove or suspend the president.

The government ensures that The initiative goes against the Constitution.

Suspicion for a ministry

The Ministry of Transport has been the preferential object of the investigations. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Castillo and his former Minister of Transport, Juan Silva, also fled, favored certain entrepreneurs in the granting of public contracts in exchange for irregular payments.

For another former Minister of Transportation of Castillo, Geiner Alvarado, the Prosecutor’s Office requested a measure of impediment to leave the countryalso for his alleged belonging to this gang, of which Castillo’s escaped nephews would also be a part.

The nephews would have profited from the concession of the project for the construction of a bridge in the north of the country. In the same proceeding, Bruno Pacheco, Castillo’s former secretary, was charged with US$20,000 seized in the bathroom of his office in the Government Palace.

Works under suspicion on your land

According to the account of the Prosecutor’s Office, the network presumably led by Castillo would also have sought to profit from public contracts from the Ministry of Housing in his native province, Chota.

It was this matter that led his sister-in-law, Yenifer Paredes, to prison, who was seen in a recording broadcast by the program Cuarto Poder managing the execution of sanitation works in a Chotano municipality accompanied by local businessman Hugo Espino.

image source, Congress of the Republic of Peru Caption, Yenifer Paredes, sister-in-law of Pedro Castillo

The role of “The Children”

Among the searches carried out on Tuesday was that of the offices of 6 congressmen of the Popular Action party known in the local media as “Los Niños” and whom the Prosecutor’s Office also places as members of Castillo’s criminal organization.

They are Raúl Doroteo Carbajo, Juan Carlos Mori, Jorge Luis Flores Ancachi, Darwin Espinoza Vargas, Ilich López Ureña and Elvis Vergara Mendoza.

Information published in the Peruvian media indicates that what put the Prosecutor’s Office on notice of Castillo’s alleged criminal dealings with “the Children” was the testimony of the businesswoman Karelim López Arredondo, who pointed out that all of them would be part of the corrupt network of the Ministry of Transport.

The businesswoman took advantage of the figure of effective collaboration with the justice system to obtain procedural benefits in a case in which she is also involved.

The congressmen had been characterized by vote in favor of Castillo’s interests in Congress despite belonging to a rival caucus.

Promotions in the Police and Armed Forces

Although prosecutor Benavides did not mention it as one of the issues that support her constitutional accusation against the president, it is known that the Prosecutor’s Office is also investigating Castillo’s role in alleged irregularities in the promotion of high-ranking officers of the Armed Forces and the Police.

The Prosecutor’s Office considers that Castillo, together with a former Minister of Defense, Walter Ayala, and his former personal secretary, Bruno Pacheco, would have requested the promotion of several officers to the rank of general and would have tried to receive money in exchange for those promotions.

Castillo was summoned to testify on this matter on August 4 and preferred to avail himself of his right not to testify.

The departure of the Minister of the Interior

The departure of Interior Minister Mariano González from the government became a new judicial file against Castillo.

González declared to the media after being dismissed that he was in retaliation for having assigned the most competent police officers to the division in charge of locating fugitives like Castillo’s nephews.

“It seems mature that he is questioning putting the best professionals to search for fugitives,” González said then.

For the Prosecutor this could constitute a crime against aadministration of justice by the President.