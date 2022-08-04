Pedro Castillo will meet with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico and investors at almost midnight RMMN | POLITICS

The president of the Republic, peter castle, will meet with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, and investors from that country at the Government Palace after 11:00 pm. of this Wednesday.

LOOK: Pedro Castillo: lawyer Benji Espinoza will ask to reschedule summons from the Attorney General’s Office

Through his official Twitter account, the president indicated that the purpose of the meeting is to strengthen foreign trade and investment with that country.

“In order to strengthen foreign trade and investment with the sister country of Mexico, I will soon meet at the Government Palace with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, and Mexican investors”he wrote on the social network.

In order to strengthen foreign trade and investment with the sister country of Mexico, I will soon meet at the Government Palace with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, and Mexican investors.#AlwaysWithThePeople – Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) August 4, 2022

The news was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, which detailed that the Ministers of Economy and Finance; External relationships; Energy and Mines; and Foreign Trade and Tourism; and the head of Promperú hold a technical meeting with Mexican businessmen.

Soon the president @PedroCastilloTe will meet with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard. Now the headlines @MEF_Peru; of @CancilleriaPeru; of @MinemPeru; of @MINCETUR Y @promperuoficial hold a technical meeting with Mexican businessmen. – Presidency of Peru 🇵🇪 (@presidenciaperu) August 4, 2022

It should be noted that the last Monday Castillo Terrones asked Congress to authorize his scheduled trip to Bogotá, Colombiato participate in the presidential change of command that will take place on August 7.

Through a letter addressed to the President of Parliament, Lady Camones (Alliance for Progress), the Head of State requests his departure from the country from August 6 to 8 to be part of the ceremony for the assumption of command of Gustavo Petro.

LOOK: Pedro Castillo: Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office denounces relative of president’s security personnel

“The attendance of the President of the Republic at this ceremony will strengthen the historical ties of brotherhood and cooperation between both countries, giving continuity to a bilateral work agenda aimed at identifying priority issues of common interest for the benefit of the populations of both. state”says the document.

The official letter bears the signatures of Castillo Terrones and the resigning president of the Council of Ministers, Hannibal Torres. Along with this, the draft legislative resolution for the authorization of the trip was attached. The issue will be debated by Congress this Thursday 4.