Pedro Infante: how he died and the myths about whether he faked his death

During the Golden Cinema Era in Mexico, great actors became known who today are part of Mexican popular culture like Pedro Infante, who, in addition to being an actor, also stood out as a singer and managed to win the affection of many due to his sympathy. Unfortunately, the native of Mazatlan passed away on April 15, 1957.

The death of Pedro Infante shocked the country not only because it was unexpected, but also because it was one of the most popular and beloved celebrities. We tell you how the actor died and the myths that surround this fact, since some assure that everything was a lie.

How did Pedro Infante die?

April 15, 1957 is a date that nobody forgets, since on that day Pedro Infante lost his life in a plane crash. The inmortalas the actor is called, was traveling on the C-87 Libertator Express plane, which had left the Mérida Yucatán airport minutes before and was heading to Mexico City.

Everything indicates that the plane reached only 200 meters high and was piloted by Pedro Infante at the time of the accident. The investigations determined that the probable cause of the incident was due to “a maneuver error”.

The plane crashed in a property of the Calle 54 Sur y 87, where today there is a bust to remember the singer.

In addition to Pedro Infante, Captain Víctor Manuel Vidal and mechanic Marciano Bautista were traveling on the plane.

The death of Pedro Infante shocked Mexicans and according to chronicles of that year, about 3 thousand people They arrived at the Garden Pantheonwhere the actor is buried, to fire him.

Did he fake his death?

Just as there are myths about the death of various personalities such as Joaquín Parvadé, the death of Pedro Infante has been surrounded by questions, especially since many mention that they never saw the actor’s body and that it was all a lie.

The myths say that Pedro Infante lived for many more years and planned his own death to escape the fame that surrounded him. It was speculated that the interpreter of My darling he lived in Mérida and that he even bought some properties such as hotels.

Years later, it emerged again that Pedro Infante was still alive. In the 1980s, a man who called himself Antonio Pedro attracted attention.which according to several, was physically very similar to the actor and even the same letter.

Because of this, he began to imitate Pedro Infante and was even invited to television shows. Despite this, the public forgot about him and the impersonator passed away in 2013.

Did he have ties to drug traffickers?

Recently César Augusto Infante, Pedro Infante’s grandson, revived the rumors that the idol faked his death. In an interview with youtuber Gusgri, César Augusto Infante assured that the singer Pedro Infante presumably did not die in 1957. He claimed that he passed away in 2013 at the age of 95.

“The public believed it, many people cried, many people committed suicide because their idol Pedro Infante had died, but it was not like that. They beat him up, he was locked up in Lecumberri, in the Marías Islands, in La Castañeda in Michoacán and in a prison in Sonora,” he said.

He assured that unfortunately his grandfather Pedro Infante had to be part of a drug trafficking network in which he was forced to participate. However, when he decided to get out of it, it was allegedly too late.

“Yes, it was, but not in a way that was conscious, and when he wanted to get out of that environment, he couldn’t,” Pedro Infante’s grandson clarified.

PJG