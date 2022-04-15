Pedro Infante: This amounts to his singer’s fortune 65 years after his death

After the death of Vicente Fernández last December 2021, the cycle of the highest representatives of ranchera music was closed, which was headed by the immortal, Pedro Infante.

And it is that the legacy left by the singer and actor of Mexican origin continues to travel from generation to generation, because his unique voice, talent and bearing have not been found again.

However, Mexico lost one of its top representatives very quickly, since a plane crash ended the life of the “King of rancheras” when he was only 39 years old.

His love of aviation led him to achieve 2,989 flight hours and thus obtain his certification as a pilot, without ever imagining that this would only bring him death at the peak of his career.

On April 15, 1957, Infante was piloting a US-made C-87 Liberator Express, and after reaching no less than 200 meters in height, the plane collapsed, ending the life of a great Mexican gold movie.

The singer would have 105 years of life. Photo: Twitter

Behind his death, the Mexican singer and star left no less than 60 films, being “Tizoc” alongside María Feliz the one that made him the winner of a Golden Globe in 1957 and he recorded approximately 314 songs of the ranchero genre.

What is a fact is that 65 years after his death, “Pedrito” is still one of the greatest representatives of his native country, since his films and songs continue to be consumed by different generations.

However, everyone wonders what happened to the money that the star earned while he was alive, and currently who has it and how much is the fortune of the protagonist of “Two types of care” next to Jorge Negrete.

How much is Pedro Infante’s fortune currently?

65 years have passed since the tragic accident that cost the life of the “idol of Mexico”, since his remains were recognized by a plate that he had on his head, and there have been some moments where the accident was.

According to data from that time, Infante was right at the peak of his career, so he left various assets such as properties, investments and even a millionaire sum in the bank for his family.

At that time, the fortune of the Mexican gold movie star was worth no less than 20 million pesos, which today would be just under 10 million dollars, which was distributed to his children.

Who has the fortune of Pedro Infante?

Shortly after his death and as a complete “Don Juan” no less than 40 men and women come to light claiming that the singer was his father, but he only legally recognized five and the niece he adopted:

Guadalupe Infant

Grace Margaret

Peter

Guadalupe Torrentera

Irma Infante

Dora Luisa (niece)

However, it is known that today the fortune of the “Mexican idol” could be in the hands of his granddaughter Guadalupe Infante, who is quite popular and has even been easily confused with Thalía.

