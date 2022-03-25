Pedro Infante was forced to fake his death due to ties to drug traffickers, says grandson

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.-César Augustograndson of Pedro Infante, assured during an interview with the youtuber Gusgri that his grandfather faked his death.

According to César, the idol of Mexican cinema did not die in the 1957 plane crash, but would have been arrested for his alleged links with drug traffickers.

“They put him into drug trafficking, they put him into illicit things. Unfortunately, when he discovers all this, he wanted to get out of that environment, of that circle and they told him: ‘Pedro, here there are only two exits, death or jail’, and they provoked the plot and conspiracy of 1957″, he confessed.

He explained that the people who were working with his grandfather managed to get a person to impersonate his identity on the flight and thus make his death more real.

According to him, once they managed to get the actor to be officially declared dead, they would have kidnapped him, torturing him for years in different prisons in Mexico.

“He was beaten, he was locked up in Lecumberri, in the Marías Islands, in La Castañeda in Michoacán and in a prison in Sonora,” he reported.

The singer also defended that his grandfather died at the age of 95, on June 22, 2013 in Delicias, Chihuahua, as he assured that Antonio Pedro was indeed Pedro Infante. Even, according to what he revealed, the first time he said this publicly, they tried to assassinate him twice.

He added that his parents were killed by the same criminals who kidnapped his grandfather.

“My parents were killed as a result of the same thing. In an interview my father said ‘my father is still alive’ and when he went to a presentation they killed them all. Me being orphaned at 10 years old”, he continued recounting.

