Pedro Infante’s grandson assured that the actor faked his death due to links with drug traffickers

César Augusto Infante assured that his grandfather died at the age of 95 and not in the 1957 plane crash (Photos: SIC / Government of Mexico // YouTube Capture / Double G)

Almost 65 years after the death of Pedro Infanteone of the grandsons of Idol of Guamuchil assured that his grandfather He didn’t die in the 1957 plane crash.but would have been imprisoned for his alleged ties to drug traffickers.

In an interview with youtuber Gusgri, Cesar Augusto Infanteson of infant crossassured that Pedro Infante, whose grandson is said to have maintained ties to drug trafficking due to threats, which is why his death was faked and join a criminal group. Later, he would have spent several years in different prisons, until a president ordered his release.

“They put him in drug trafficking, they put him into illicit things. Unfortunately, when he discovered all this, he wanted to get out of that environment, of that circle and they told him: ‘Pedro, there are only two exits here, death or jail‘, and provoked the plot and conspiracy from 1957″

He added that, supposedly, the people with whom his grandfather was working had managed to put on the plane where Pedro flew in April 1957, a person who impersonate your identitypreparing it to meet the characteristics that the body of the Sinaloan would look for when it crashed in Mérida.

César Augusto assured that his father was the son of Pedro Infante or Augusto Infante (Photo: screenshot/YouTube)

Once they managed to get the actor officially listed as dead, they would have kidnapped him, torturing him for years inside different prisons in Mexico, until in 1983 they decided Let it free on condition that never said he was Pedro Infante. She pointed out that: “They took him away with blows, he was imprisoned in Lecumberri, in the Islas Maríasin La Castañeda in Michoacán and in a prison in Sonora”.

The also singer defended that his grandfather died at the age of 95, on June 22, 2013 in Delicias, Chihuahuabecause he assured that Antonio Pedro was indeed Pedro Infante. Even, as he revealed, the first time he said this publicly, they tried to assassinate him twice.

After the interpreter of My darling were released from his kidnappers, he would have regained his passion for singing, so he performed in various places. However, the public of him would have recognized him, which caused the leaders of the criminal cell for which he would have worked to kidnap him again to beat him, causing him to lose his memory.

Once he had recovered his memories, he began to attract public attention again and that is how Antonio Pedro became a myth. César mentioned that actresses like Silvia Pinal and Tongolele They have always known about the false death of their colleague.

Cruz Infante could not prove that he was the son of Pedro Infante, but he did accompany him in some films (Photo: Twitter @RadioSonora947)

According to César Augusto, his parents would have died at the hands of the same criminals who kidnapped his grandfather and put him into drug trafficking, because during a live program Cruz Infante said that Pedro was still alive.

“They killed my parents as a result of the same. In an interview my father said ‘my father is still alive’ and when he went to a presentation they killed them all. Me being orphaned at 10 years old”

Likewise, he pointed out that the reason why the rest of his supposed family did not want to spread this version of Pedro Infante’s death was because they were afraid of the consequences, since they could lose from royalties, even lifewhile he no longer has anything to lose.

César Augusto is the son of Cruz Infante, who claimed to be the son of the Idol of Guamuchilbut never could check. According to Cruz, he was one of the children with the greatest resemblance to his father, however, his alleged brothers and nephews they never confirmed that he had been part of the family.

KEEP READING:

Golden Age: who were Pedro Infante’s friends in real life

The joke that Pedro Infante played on Silvia Pinal and almost broke their friendship

How was Pedro Infante’s last concert?