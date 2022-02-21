Pedro Lascurain: the forgotten story of the “fleeting president” of Mexico, who lasted only 45 minutes in office

James 3 hours ago News, US Leave a comment 43 Views

  • Darius Brooks
  • BBC News World

Pedro Lascurain Paredes

image source, INAH

Not even 60 minutes had passed, when the presidency of Pedro Lascurain Paredes was already history.

The Mexican politician became president of Mexico in 1913, and the three quarters of an hour He submitted his resignation to Congress.

Its about shortest presidential term in history. It is even registered like this in the Guinness Book of Records.

For decades, the figure of Lascurain has carried the suspicion of having been at the service of a coup d’état, as well as with the nickname of “fleeting president”.

Source link

About James

Check Also

The Armed Forces have built 10,000 meters of border fence with Haiti since 2019

Efforts to protect the Dominican-Haitian border from illegal migration and border crimes through a perimeter …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved