Pedro Lascurain: the forgotten story of the “fleeting president” of Mexico, who lasted only 45 minutes in office

February 19, 2022

image source, INAH

Not even 60 minutes had passed, when the presidency of Pedro Lascurain Paredes was already history.

The Mexican politician became president of Mexico in 1913, and the three quarters of an hour He submitted his resignation to Congress.

Its about shortest presidential term in history. It is even registered like this in the Guinness Book of Records.

For decades, the figure of Lascurain has carried the suspicion of having been at the service of a coup d’état, as well as with the nickname of “fleeting president”.

But investigations into what happened in February 1913 show how a politician with remarkable educationbut with little political experiencewas a victim of the unpredictable conflicts of the Mexican Revolution (1910-1920).

“He is known in history for his 45 minutes in power, the shortest president in existence. However, nobody looks at his performance as chancellor,” historian Graziella Altamirano tells BBC Mundo.

“He had a very important role in that very difficult moment in relations with the United States, with one of the worst US ambassadors that Mexico has had in its history: Henry Lane Wilson“, adds the researcher, one of the few people who has had access to Lascurain’s personal file.

image source, INAH Caption, Lascurain Paredes remained in the presidency of Mexico for 45 minutes.

How he came to occupy the presidency of Mexico for 45 minutes sheds light on the shadow of betrayal that always haunted Lascurain.

“It is a stigma that will not be removed and after that episode he will spend many years trying to explain what happened and also justifying himself, because everyone tells him he was a traitor,” says historian Guadalupe Villa, another researcher. who has investigated the history of the “fleeting president”.

The Tragic Ten

The very brief passage of Pedro Lascurain for the presidency of Mexico took place in the midst of the frantic 10 days – from February 9 to 19, 1913 – in which a coup d’état was carried out against the president Francisco I Madero.

The event is known as the tragic decade.

That year, Madero faced a military uprising against his government, the first democratically elected after 30 years of the military regime of General Porfirio Díaz.

In the midst of the conflict, the US ambassador to Mexico, Henry L. Wilson -known for his intense political interventionism and his rejection of Madero- made a series of demands for the protection of US citizens and their businesses in Mexico.

image source, Getty Images Caption, President Francisco I. Madero was the first Mexican president elected in free voting in the 20th century.

Lascurain, as Secretary of Foreign Affairs, had to face these pressures from Wilson, who even openly called for the president’s resignation and threatened to organize a US military intervention in Washington.

“His role as chancellor was the most important, because it was at the time of the threats, the time of the worst grades [diplomáticas] received in Mexico in its history in terms of threats of intervention,” explains Altamirano.

“On several occasions there were even several ships stationed, both in the Pacific and in the Gulf, to prevent everything that was happening and what the United States demanded at that time,” he adds.

Mexico had lost more than half of its territory to the neighboring country a few decades ago, so US threats were taken very seriously.

“When the February uprising is coming is when all the threats from Wilson and all the other ambassadors who were in Mexico begin to obtain the president’s resignation as the only way to save the situation,” explains Altamirano.

Without authorization from Washington, Ambassador Wilson let his fellow ambassadors know the existence of ready troops on the border with Mexico.

“In all the conversations the ambassadors said: ‘It’s because it’s a danger, the invasion is coming if the president doesn’t resign. We have to make the president resign, an invasion is going to come,'” Altamirano says.

His famous 45 minutes of presidency

The general Victorian Orchardwhom Madero charged with controlling the uprising, was not an ally of his president.

As it later became known, he conspired with General Félix Díaz (nephew of former President Porfirio Díaz) and Ambassador Wilson to overthrow Madero and take power “temporarily.”

They call him the “Embassy Pact”.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Ambassador Henry L. Wilson was the architect of the “Embassy Pact.”

To achieve his ends, Lascurain was “instrumented” without his knowledge.

And it is that on February 18, 1913, in the midst of clashes between loyalists and rebels, Madero and his vice president, José María Pino Suárez, were apprehended by Huerta’s forces.

Convinced that everything was against him and his fall was imminent, the next day the president wrote his letter of resignation and delivered it to Foreign Minister Lascurain to take it to Congress.

In return they asked a safe conduct to leave the country.

“Madero’s life was already compromised, just like Pino Suárez’s. From the beginning they were sentenced to death, even though there had been promises from Victoriano Huerta,” says Villa.

Lascurain addressed Congress with Madero’s letter of resignation and after delivering it, as the Constitution indicated at the time, you run to himput take over the government.

So it was that Lascurain became president.

image source, Getty Images Caption, General Victoriano Huerta seized power through a plan that would later be described as a coup.

Trusting in the agreement with Huerta, Lascurain appointed the rebel general as Secretary of the Interior (the next official in line of “succession”) and handed in his letter of resignation in a matter of 45 minutes.

Huerta, therefore, was the new president.

There was never a safe conduct or guarantees for the exile of Madero and his companions.

He and Pino Suárez were assassinated on February 22 outside Lecumberri prison, in a scene disguised as an escape attempt.

Lascurain was branded a traitor to Madero and to the reformist cause.

“It is something very controversial and there are many conflicting judgments. There are those who say that he was naive, that the ambassador himself took advantage of him and his good faith. That he was an instrument of Huerta,” explains Altamirano.

A traitor?

Lascurain was aware of the situation in which he was from the moment he wrote his resignation letter, in which he stated that, had he acted otherwise, “he would have cooperated with future misfortunes“.

“The events we are witnessing have placed me in the position of facilitating the means so that within the law a situation can be resolved that would otherwise put an end to national existence,” he said when referring to the threat of american invasion.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Lascuráin was not part of Huerta’s government, which remained in power for just over a year before being overthrown.

But the documentation to which Altamirano has had access indicates how the short-lived president of Mexico knew he had fallen from grace.

“Lascurain arrives at his house desperate, disillusioned, and writes a letter in his own handwriting, I saw it, saying ‘I was completely deceived, I who in good faith wanted to try to save the president and the vice president, I was totally fooled‘” explains Altamirano.

“There are those who say that he should not have resigned. But the Chamber was surrounded by soldiers. He was threatened. The deputies were already there with pen in hand to receive the resignation and their minutes to take over as president and then resign. Everything was already set up, “he continues.

Guadalupe Villa believes that it is necessary to analyze what happened at that moment to understand that “nothing depended on one man.”

“It is a great plot. And really, the intervention of Henry L. Wilson is truly abominable,” says the historian.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Tragic Decade was one of the episodes of the Mexican Revolution that would ultimately lay the foundations for today’s Mexico.

After self-imposed exile abroad, Lascurain returned to Mexico and spent many of his years trying to clear his name.

“He will have to be constantly writing justifications, because there are many people who brand him a traitor,” explains Villa.

“Maybe he was a bit naive, because he believed what others told him. To be a politician you need to be very fang. and he doesn’t I had it“.