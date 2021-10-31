Health

Pedro, Lazio, love and solidarity: all about the Spanish striker

You say professional and you say Pedro. The Spaniard of Lazio, a staple of Sarri who had already worked there at Chelsea and wanted him in the biancoceleste after he was in fact out of the squad with Roma. For now Pedro has scored 3 goals in 11 games (two in the last two days), but his personality in Lazio is, for the coach, decisive. On the other hand, the former Barça has a bulletin board like no one in Italy (not even Ibrahimovic): 25 titles overall, he has practically won everything both with clubs and with the national team, just to summarize. With Barça he took home 3 Champions League, 3 European Super Cups, 2 Club World Cups, as well as 5 Liga, 3 King’s Cups and 4 National Super Cups. With Chelsea he won a Premier and an English Cup, before posting the Europa League, the only international title he was missing, also given the successes with Spain at the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

