Pedro Martínez reveals his favorite Dominican batters of all time

The member of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame indicated that two of his contemporaries and one of the new generation of Dominicans are the best offensive players he has seen in MLB

Peter Martinez He was the second player in the history of the Dominican Republic to achieve immortality by being elected to enter the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. It is because of this, his wisdom and knowledge of the game, as well as his magnetic personality, that he is one of the most influential people in baseball in his country of origin and when he speaks, it is important to listen to him.

In recent days, the Dominican outlet Diario Libre has spoken with two of the four Dominicans who reached the Hall of Fame about which is the best hitter they have seen in action. The first to reach immortality, John MarichalI speak of Rich Cartyone of the most successful players in Dominican baseball, while Peter Martinez he chose two of his contemporaries: Manny Ramirez Y Albert Pujols.

“Manny (Ramirez) and (Albert) Pujols” was the simple answer he gave “The big one” before questioning the Dominican media, despite the fact that neither of them was successful against him. Pujols he could only hit him for an average of .154, without home runs and with an RBI, while he had an OPS of .522, while Ramirez he was only able to give him five hits in 30 games to average .167 against him.

However, it is easy to understand the choice of Martinez. In the case of his partner Boston Red Sox, Ramirez he hit 555 career home runs, adding to 1,831 RBIs and 1,544 runs scored. He put up a .312 batting average with a .996 OPS. On his side, Pujols is 19 homers shy of 700 and is headed for a first-round pick at Hall of Fame.

More important still was the fact that Peter Martinez added another batsman and compared him to his contemporaries: John Soto.

“(Juan) Soto is at the same level (as Pujols and Ramírez). All three are at the same level, at different times”, said the former player. This speaks to how well established the gardener of Washington Nationals in the eyes of generations before his.

In his five years in Big leaguesSoto is batting .300 with a .981 OPS, 101 homers and 315 RBIs. He is also the only player in history who has been projected to obtain a contract of 500 million dollars and he is only 23 years old, which shows the quality of player that he has been and is expected to continue to be.