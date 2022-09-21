Pedro Pierluisi addresses the country together with the FEMA administrator

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. subscribe today.

While a million subscribers continue without electricity service and another 565,000 do not have drinking water, the governor Peter Pierluisi will offer this Wednesday an update on the emergency situation by the hurricane fiona.

The president will be accompanied by the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA, for its acronym in English), Deanne Criswell.

According to the announcement of La Fortaleza, Pierluisi and the federal official will be available to answer questions for 10 minutes.

“Then the director of the Electric Power Authority (ESA), Joshua Columbusthe Security Manager of LUMA, abner gomezthe director of the Water and sewage Authority (AAA), Doriel Pagan and other heads of agencies will be available”, indicates the call.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 am at the facilities of the Bureau of Emergency Management and Administration and Disasters (NMEAD).