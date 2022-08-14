Pedro Pierluisi appoints Anaís Rodríguez Vega as secretary of the DNER

The governor Peter Pierluisi appointed this Sunday Anais Rodriguez Vega as the permanent secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER), a position she has held on an interim basis for several months.

“I am pleased to designate Ms. Rodríguez Vega as secretary of the Department of Natural Resources, because since she took office as interim secretary in April of this year and previously as undersecretary of the agency, she has done a commendable job of making accurate and correct decisions in benefit of our natural resources around all of Puerto Rico,” the governor said in a press release.

“I am sure that thanks to that work, which has highlighted her over the past few months, as well as her administrative capacity, she will be able to count on a fair evaluation and on her merits in the Senate of Puerto Rico,” he added.

The appointment occurs in the middle of the recess of the Legislative Assembly that resumes work tomorrow. Therefore, the appointment takes effect immediately.

Rodríguez Vega held the position on an interim basis after the departure of Raphael Machargo amid criticism for his performance.

For his part, Rodríguez Vega was honored with the designation.

“I perfectly understand what the mission of a public servant is and nothing will disturb the responsibility that the law imposes on me. I will continue to vigorously promote the diverse and broad initiatives that we have developed in this agency for the protection and conservation of natural resources, without obstructing economic development compatible with the established norms and regulations.“, held.

As undersecretary of the Department since December 2021, Rodríguez Vega began the repair and painting works of the Cruz A. Matos Environmental building, it was reported.

In addition, he worked on the administrative reorganization of the agency and streamlined recovery projects.

While as interim secretary of the DNER, she managed to purchase and deliver 300 bulletproof vests for the entire Vigilante Corps, something that had not been done for 10 years. She also worked with the purchase and delivery of watercraft for the maritime units and the completion of the works of improvements and repairs of the Department building.

Likewise, it gave way to the beginning of the Reforestation Program and the signing of a Collaborative Agreement with the non-profit organization Eco Culture for the planting of 100,000 trees in the Eastern Ecological Corridor, it was reported in a press release.

It ordered the beginning of the process of demarcation and delimitation of the maritime-terrestrial public domain assets, adjoining the Sol y Playa Condominium, in Rincón and the demolition of nine structures and piers built illegally in the maritime-terrestrial zone and land adjacent to the National Reserve. of Jobos Bay Estuarine Research in Salinas, and in the structures built illegally on Las Golondrinas cave, in Aguadilla.

Rodríguez Vega has a bachelor’s degree in Economics and a law degree, both from the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) Río Piedras campus. In 2015 she was admitted to the practice of law.

He also served as legal officer in the Court of Appeals. In 2017, she served as legal counsel for Federal Affairs in the Senate. Similarly, she was an associate administrator, chief of staff and legal counsel in charge in the Puerto Rico Government Retirement System from mid-2017 until her appointment as Undersecretary of Natural and Environmental Resources in December 2021.