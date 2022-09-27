Pedro Pierluisi asks Joe Biden for a waiver of the Jones Act so that fuel barges arrive

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. subscribe today.

The governor Peter Pierluisi asked today, Tuesday, the president of the United States, Joe Bidena temporary waiver of the Jones Act so that foreign-flagged barges can bring fuel to Puerto Rico and critical facilities and businesses are not affected due to the lack of electricity in the country after the passage of Hurricane Fiona.

In the petition, addressed to the Department of Homeland Security, the government acknowledged in the letter that diesel supply is declining rapidly, and sooner than anticipated.

“(It is) to ensure that we have sufficient supplies of fuels such as diesel, and thus the electrical energy service is not compromised in any critical installation, while companies can also guarantee the continuity of their services”maintained the chief executive of the archipelago in written statements to the press.

Hours before Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on September 18, the electrical system suffered a massive blackout. Currently, nine days after the hurricane, 31% of LUMA Enegy subscribers are still without service.

For this reason, the demand for fuel “has increased significantly,” Pierluisi pointed out in his letter.

The government of Puerto Rico assured that, in collaboration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA, in English), is buying and distributing diesel to critical facilities, at the same time that the demand among citizens and industries has increased, which affects its availability.

For these reasons, distributors reported that the supply of diesel is decreasing.

Currently, the federal government is still evaluating a request for a waiver of the cabotage regulations of a ship contracted by British Petroleum that has a cargo of diesel ready to be delivered in the south of Puerto Rico and that it can be key for the operation of the critical infrastructure of the archipelago during the emergency.

The director of the Ports Authority, Joel Piza Batiz, maintained that the request was submitted by the company that owns the vessel, which comes from Texas and is under the flag of the Marshall Islands; but, that she arrived at the coast of Peñuelas without having obtained the exemption.

For his part, the general manager of the wholesaler Peerless Oil, Luis Vazquezhe told yesterday The new day that the waiver for the diesel barge —which they managed to divert to the coast of Peñuelas to bring the product and help the crisis— was submitted six days ago.

In addition, he pointed out that, for days, the government of Puerto Rico had been aware of the procedures they were carrying out and that the vessel would reach the coast of the country.

The Merchant Shipping Act, better known as the Jones Act of 1920, mandates that goods be transported between US ports on US-owned, flagged, and crewed ships, considered the most expensive in the world.

In other words, all goods transported between ports on the continent -even from Hawaii or Alaska- and Puerto Rico must travel on board ships that, in addition to being US-owned, have been built in the United States and registered under the flag of that country. country and be manned, mostly, by American citizens.