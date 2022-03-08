Pedro Pierluisi cancels the agreement with PREPA bondholders

Just when new increases in the price of crude are anticipated due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Governor Peter Pierluisi announced this Tuesday that the government will cancel the Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) on the understanding that its implementation does not respond to the best interests of Puerto Rico.

According to the chief executive, the circumstances prevailing in 2019, when PREPA’s RSA was agreed, have changed significantly, including global economic conditions such as rising inflation and significant increases in oil prices.

“I am committed to getting PREPA out of bankruptcy, which is why I favor a comprehensive negotiation or mediation that ensures a more efficient, clean and reliable electric power service for the people of Puerto Rico and, at the same time, honors the commitment of our government with the corporation’s pensioners and fairly attend to the claims of PREPA’s creditors,” Pierluisi said in a written statement.

Pierluisi’s decision represents a challenge to the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF), an organization that just over a week ago indicated that they would continue with the agreement.

The RSA allows each of the parties to cancel the agreement under certain conditions and upon Pierluisi’s determination, the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Aafaf) would have notified the parties of the decision.

“The government of Puerto Rico is committed to working with the Board and PREPA’s creditors to negotiate a Plan of Adjustment (PDA) for the public corporation that (1) ensures its exit from bankruptcy under Title III, and (2 ) is consistent with the Government’s public policy and its objective of ensuring that the residents of Puerto Rico have reliable and less expensive electricity,” said AAFAF Executive Director Omar J. Marrero.