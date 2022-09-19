Pedro Pierluisi classifies the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona as “catastrophic”

The governor Peter Pierluisi this afternoon classified as “catastrophic” the damage that Hurricane Fiona has caused on the island so far, which has left, among other emergencies, floods, landslides, landslides and the collapse of the energy system.

In addition, he said that the electrical system has already begun to be restored, but priority would be given to “critical” or emergency areas such as the Medical Center, in Río Piedras.. He did not anticipate when the network could be fully energized because “right now it is not reasonable to make an estimate of that nature.”

“Multiple cases of severe damage have been reported throughout the island, such as road blockages and the collapse of a bridge in Utuado,” the governor said at a press conference.

“This is an extremely delicate and sad situation, so I express my solidarity with everyone who is suffering losses. The damage that we are seeing is catastrophic in several areas and I want our people to know that we are going to be deploying all the resources of the government to provide all the help that is needed, ”he added.

The governor’s expressions were complemented by the director of the National Meteorological Service, Ernesto Morales, who warned that the winds, gusts and rain from Fiona will continue, at least, until tomorrow, Monday. In addition, he said that in total, throughout the duration of the effects of the atmospheric phenomenon on the island, 30 inches of rain were predicted or expected. The amount is greater than the 25 inches initially expected, he said.

Morales anticipated that between Tuesday and Wednesday there would be an improvement in weather conditions. At the moment, he said, the rains continue.

“Right now, all of Puerto Rico is receiving gusts of at least a tropical storm. But even on the West Coast they are still quite exposed to tropical storm winds, even hurricane gusts. So the winds are dying down, but it’s going to take a while as this system gradually moves away from Puerto Rico,” he stated.

Therefore, Morales said that the main problem of Hurricane Fiona on the island is the amount of rain it would leave and its effects.

“What this is creating is increasing the potential for flash flooding, even to historic levels. At catastrophic levels. Therefore, it is very important that citizens understand that this (the hurricane) is not over. On Monday we will have more rains,” said the meteorologist.

Despite this scenario, the governor reiterated what he had said before Hurricane Fiona arrived, that the government was ready to deal with any atmospheric phenomenon or emergency as part of the hurricane season.

“A hurricane of this nature causes this in any region of the United States such as the states of Florida, Texas and New Orleans, in Louisiana. The important thing here is how long it takes us to restore the service and the commitment is to do it gradually”, he pointed out.

“The response so far has been excellent. Fully coordinated all effort. Communication cannot be better. We are really acting as it should be. We are definitely ready. What happens is that it all depends on what type of event you face, what type of hurricane. In this case, it is a hurricane that has engulfed Puerto Rico,” he added.

to questions of The new daythe first executive maintained that the towns most affected by Fiona are those in the southern zone such as Arroyo, Guayama, Santa Isabel, Ponce, Guayanilla and Guánica.

“Apart from the southern area, the mountain area, but this does not stop there. This must be monitored, ”she added.

He indicated that since before the hurricane arrived on the island, he activated the National Guard. The adjutant general of the National Guard, José Juan Reyes, was not available at the press conference, but the governor assured that he remains in communication with him.

He spoke of how fragile the power grid is that has “caused this blackout.” From approximately 1:00 in the afternoon the entire island was without electricity.

“Damage as expected”

Precisely, regarding the energy system, the governor said that “the electrical service suffered damage, as expected.”

“They have already begun to turn on the generating units at the Palo Seco plant with a view to energizing the Medical Center and the Comprehensive Cancer Center. The Medical Center has been operating using the entire complex. Using all their generators”, he pointed out, although he acknowledged that at one point there were also failures with the generators.

“We are going to start building the electrical system to serve critical facilities and from there we continue,” continued Pierluisi.

The executive director of the Electric Power Authority, Josué Colón, highlighted that some areas have already begun to be energized. For example, he maintained that they managed to turn on and start one of the Palo Seco units, so that several areas of Toa Baja had electricity.

For his part, Abner Gómez, manager of Public Security at LUMA Energy, said that they had brigades on the street, but they guarded them whenever necessary. He could not detail what those transmission lines were, beyond indicating that “there are four main lines that cross the island (from the south to the north).

LUMA Energy’s capacity

He specified that LUMA Energy has 1,395 line workers. She indicated that 160 employees from Quanta, one of the parent companies of LUMA Energy, came to the island at Fiona’s announcement. Another 200 wait for better weather conditions to reach Puerto Rico. Of the local private companies they would be activating 339 employees, said Gómez.

“We have – from LUMA’s various parent companies – thousands of employees ready to come here. I hope, I have hope, that the damage is not so serious, that we do not need all those people to respond quickly to the various breakdowns and to be able to restore the system as soon as possible. What happened in Maria will not happen hereGomez stated.

The governor maintained to questions from the press that he was in direct communication with the senior management of LUMA Energy, who he assured are on the island.

The director of the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority, Doriel Pagán, said that some 196,000 customers were without service and that they had 150 generators operating plants to supply service to 160,000 customers.

The secretary of the Department of Transportation and Public Works, Eileen Vélez, confirmed that a bridge located on PR-123 collapsed and stressed that tomorrow, Monday, they would begin to evaluate it. Although it was a bridge installed after Hurricane Maria in 2018, the official said that it had not been repaired because after being installed “it can be in the area for up to 75 years.”

He indicated that the CESCOs would remain closed until Wednesday. The secretary also did not provide a figure for the number of public roads affected by the governor. She rather said that it was “an extensive list”.

Without the number of evictions

The commissioner of the Emergency Management and Disaster Administration Bureau, Nino Correa, reported that it was necessary to carry out several evictions. He did not specify the amount, but the governor said that the most significant occurred in the Ingenio community, in Toa Baja, and in San Antonio, in Caguas.

Pierluisi said that 125 shelters remained open and of that number 107 had refugees. At the moment, some 1,033 people remained in shelters.

The governor reiterated that tomorrow, Monday, there will be no classes in the public education system or in the government, with the exception of essential public servants in their respective government agencies.

“Everyone in Puerto Rico must remain in a safe place,” he stressed.

The external clinics of the Medical Center were canceled as well as elective surgeries, it was reported. Appointments at the Cardiovascular Center were also suspended.