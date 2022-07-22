Pedro Pierluisi converts into law a project that creates the Roberto Clemente Sports District

The governor Peter Pierluisi signed into law House Bill 849 creating the Roberto Clemente Sports District which, among multiple provisions, would transfer the land where the Roberto Clemente Sports City in Carolina, first, to the Puerto Rico Land Administration and, later, to the Department of Recreation and Sports (DRD).

The representative for the district of Carolina and spokesman for the Democratic People’s Party (PPD) in the House of Representatives, Ángel Matos García, announced, through written statements, that Pierluisi stamped his signature on the project, which is now known as Law 67 of 2022 which creates the Roberto Clemente Sports District.

“I thank the governor for signing this measure that will do justice to our Roberto Clemente in commemoration of his 50th anniversary of ‘Hit 3,000’. Now we will begin the cleaning and remodeling of the Ciudad Deportiva for the benefit of all Puerto Ricans,” Matos García highlighted through written statements.

The law provides that the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority It will be the entity in charge of the planning and organization of the Sports City, which would now become the Roberto Clemente Sports District. With the governor’s signature, the law reverses the 1973 law that ordered the transfer of the Ciudad Deportiva land to the non-profit entity Ciudad Deportiva Roberto Clemente, Inc., which should have developed it.

However, the land is in a state of deterioration and abandonment, as well as the facilities they house, without having managed to create a space for recreation and sports practice. The law provides that ownership of the land will be returned to the Commonwealth, through the Land Administration, which would then transfer ownership to the DRD.

The law orders the creation of the Roberto Clemente Sports District, “as a sports and recreational facility for the enjoyment of Puerto Ricans and sports tourism”, leaving the Convention Center Authority as “in charge of the planning and organization of the District” , including its “development, reconstruction and construction of facilities for its proper functioning.”

In addition, the law will allow the leasing and subletting of land, as well as the granting of surface rights over facilities, buildings and structures of the Roberto Clemente Sports District to third parties, according to the laws and regulations that apply, but the property “may not be alienated or sold”.

In addition, the law mandates that the DRD allocate $150,000 each year to the Convention Center District Authority, from the Roberto Clemente Sports District Fund, “for the planning and organization of the facilities.”

It also provides for the creation of the Roberto Clemente Sports District Fund, in the Department of Finance“for the exclusive use of the Secretary” of the DRD, “for everything related to the operation, administration and conservation of the Roberto Clemente Sports District”.

Said fund will be nourished by the proceeds from the tablet and the commemorative tag of the 50th anniversary of Clemente’s “Hit 3,000″, which, it is projected, could represent income of over $12 million.

Converts into law a measure that grants benefits to certain convicted persons

For its part, Pierluisi also signed into law House Bill 463, which establishes that convicts who enjoy the benefits granted by the Parole Board (JLBP) have the right to receive the bonuses established for good conduct, work, study, among others. other actions, and thus finish his sentence faster.

After the signing of this law, bonuses will be computed from admission to the prison institution or from the time they are granted parole. They may be granted for up to a maximum of five days for each month in which the member of the correctional population or released by the JLBP is employed or studies either in the free community or in the penal institution where he is serving his sentence in which You must serve during your first year of imprisonment.

For each subsequent year, you can pay up to seven days per month. In the event that the provision of work or services was in agricultural work, monthly bonuses may be granted for no more than seven days during the first year of compliance with the sentence and subsequently up to a maximum of 10 days per month.

“As a government we must seek a restorative approach in our correctional population. We have to provide the necessary tools so that the rehabilitation process is comprehensive and allows the inmates to contribute productively to society once they are fully reinserted into the free community,” Pierluisi said in written statements.

These sentence reductions will not apply to people convicted of sexual conduct including child sexual abuse, pornography and human trafficking.

Last year Governor Pierluisi, together with the secretary of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (RCD), Ana Escobar Pabon, announced that five collaboration agreements were made that make possible the participation of inmates in cleaning, decorating and beautifying communities and schools. The alliances were signed with the mayors of the municipalities of Barceloneta, Isabela, Moca and Vega Alta, and with the secretary of the Education deparment (OF), Eliezer Ramos.