Pedro Pierluisi defends himself after the lawsuit of Roberto Clemente’s children

The governor Peter Pierluisi defended this afternoon, Monday, that his administration “always” wanted to honor the memory of Robert Clement“which gave Puerto Rico so much glory.”

His reaction comes after the sons of the late baseball star sued the country’s president, other officials and the government for using their father’s image on the labels and license plates of motor vehicles without their authorization.

“By signing the bill in question, I focused on making viable and speeding up the works that will honor Roberto Clemente, I do not want the obvious abandonment and deterioration of the facilities in the Ciudad Deportiva Roberto Clemente to continue”said the chief executive in written statements to the press.

Pierluisi announced that his legal team is analyzing the lawsuit and will respond to it through legal channels.

Among the requested remedies, Clemente’s children They ask the federal court for compensation of at least $45 million for damages to the companies that manage the brand and image of Roberto Clemente.

Roberto Clemente Jr., Louis Robert Clement Y Robert Henry Clement They denounced that both they and the entities that operate under their father’s name have been affected by the negative publicity they have faced since the public thought they would benefit from the collections of the labels and tablets.

They also denounced that through a new law, the Department of Recreation and Sports will contribute $150,000 annually to the Convention District, which will now manage the properties that for decades were the Roberto Clemente City -which had fallen into disuse- and which will now be called the Roberto Clemente Sports District. .

“All this, illegally using the name of the Roberto Clemente brand”states the lawsuit.

On July 21, the governor signed into law House Bill 849, which creates the Roberto Clemente Sports District which, among many provisions, transfers the land where the Roberto Clemente Sports City in Carolina, first, to the Puerto Rico Land Administration and, later, to the Department of Recreation and Sports (DRD).

The Department of Finance confirmed at the beginning of August that the collections for the donation of $5 in the purchase of labels and $21 in the case of the commemorative tablets to Robert Clement exceeded $7.9 million for more than 998,500 transactions.

Between January 1 and August 3, for the sale of tags $5,876,094 have been raised through 975,637 transactions. While, the commemorative tablets have allowed collections amounting to $2,042,290 in 22,954 transactions.

In total, $7,918,384 have been raised for 998,589 transactions.

The Treasury specified that the money collected is transferred to the Department of Recreation and Sports (DRD).