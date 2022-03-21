Pedro Sánchez’s audiovisual hub already attracts major productions

The so-called Pedro Sánchez audiovisual hub continues to reap concrete results. As Confidencial Digital has learned, the set of measures promoted by the Government to facilitate the work of Cinema and Fiction series has allowed the arrival in Spain of major international productions.

Sources from the audiovisual sector confirm to ECD that over the last few months the steps taken by the platform created by the Spanish Government have allowed several high-level productions to arrive in the country. They give several examples. One of them is ‘The English’, the series produced by Amazon Prime Video and the British BBC that will star the international star Emily Blunt.

It is a western set in the American West of 1890. Blunt plays Cornelia Locke, an English woman who seeks revenge on the man she believes responsible for the death of her son. Along the way she meets Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), an American Indian explorer who has a shared history.

The work is written and directed by Hugo Blick (‘The Honorable Woman’, ‘Black Earth Rising’, ‘The Shadow Line’) and will consist of six one-hour episodes, according to information provided by the BBC. The cast also includes Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Toby Jones, Ciaran Hinds, Malcolm Storry, Steve Wall, Nichola McAuliffe, Sule Rimi and Cristian Solimeno.

A film by Jennifer López in the Canary Islands

Another production that began recording in the Canary Islands last January is ‘The mother’, a film starring Jennifer Lopez which will premiere on Netflix. Gael García Bernal, Joseph Fiennes and Omari Hardwick are also part of the cast of this ‘thriller’ in which a mother, a retired and anonymous contract killer, must return to action to save her daughter given up for adoption years ago. An FBI agent will help her prevent her enemies from taking over the girl.

There are two other big shoots that have chosen Spain as the recording location. On the one hand, there is the series ‘Vampire Academy Universal’, produced by Universal Studio with Julie Plec, producer of the series The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off ‘The Originals’ and ‘Legacies’, along with Marguerit MacIntyre.

The ‘Vampire Academy’ saga stars Lissa Dragomir, a vampire princess with powers on earth, and Rose Hawthaway, her best friend in charge of protecting her from the Strigoi, a congregation of terrifying vampires. The two will be forced to attend the prestigious St. Vladimir Academy to complete their training and enter vampire society. The producers have chosen locations in Navarra and Zaragoza for the recordings in Spain.

This cast also includes the next film by the singular director Wes Anderson, ‘Asteroid City’, a romantic film starring Bill Murray and a cast of world-class actors: Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Rupert Friend, Adrian Brody, Tilda Swindon, Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Leave Schreiber, Jason Swart. And Tony Revory.

This production was recorded a few months ago in Chinchón, a municipality in the southeast of the Community of Madrid, with the local Parador as the center of operations for the wide range of celebrities who arrived from the United States.

measures promoted

Sources from the Spain Film Commission, the public association in charge of managing permits for international filming in our country, confirm to Confidencial Digital the rise of these works and productions of all kinds, which they now choose shoot in Spain.

As they explain, to make this decision, “locations, economic incentives, regulatory aspects of all kinds, professionals and the equipment offered” prevail. In addition, they demand to work “with good local producers”, which are also “essential for access tax incentives”.

This organization, which has a network of 31 partners including institutions of all kinds such as autonomies, provinces and cities, has a common goal: promote Spain as an ideal location for filming.

Its job is to provide “information and procedures in all these areas” for “the good end of production.” After more than 20 years of experience, they conclude that “finally there are resources and real support” from public institutions.

More work

Sources from the film sector assure Confidencial Digital that, thanks to the measures promoted by the Executive, the number of filmings being organized in Spain has grown. According to the data that is handled, 2021 was a great year and this2022 will exceed the figures from the previous year.

In addition, a curious trend has been detected: productions are now extending their stay in Spain. The trend is clear. Before the recordings used only weeks of filming in our country. Now spend more time and select more locations. “Now more work is being done than ever, much more than before the pandemic,” confirm specialized managers in the sector.

“There is a real avalanche and everything is more complex”, complement other voices from the industry. The fury, they explain, is justified. According to the recorded data, for every euro invested, triple the income is achieved.

On the other hand, the benefits also fall on the places where it is recorded. An income for shops, hotels and services that is maintained over time: they are not reduced exclusively to the days of filming. In addition to the employment generated during the recording days, it is necessary to take into account the profits generated in those areas by tourism. For example, visiting the places where ‘La Casa de Papel’, a world-famous series, was filmed.