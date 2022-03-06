Pedro Sola launched against “The Batman”: “At times I fell asleep”

Pedro Sola studied Economics at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, however, he has developed as a host of the well-known TV Azteca show program Photo: Capture/Instagram @linetpuentes

Peter Alone He has become a public figure with a great presence on social networks, mainly among young people, who have made countless memes of him from his unforgettable accident with the mention of a mayonnaise brand to his innumerable falls. He has also caused controversy with his opinions on various issues and this time he was not far behind when sharing his point of view on batman.

Last Thursday, March 3, the new film directed by Matt Reeves starring Robert PattinsonZoë Kravitz, Pauk Dano and Colin Farrell. thousands of fans of DC Comics they met in movie theaters and soon opinions, criticism, memes and spoilers began to circulate on the internet. Within the wave of social network users who commented on the matter, the driver of windowing.

As expected, Pedrito Sola turned to his Twitter account to share his point of view after leaving the movie theater where he watched the tape. The economist by profession mentioned that he did not like it because the lighting of many scenes was scarce, a characteristic element of other deliveries of the millionaire vigilante due to the environment in which his story unfolds.

The driver’s opinion started a debate on Twitter (Capture: @tiopedritosola/Twitter)

“I went to see Batman, I didn’t like it very much, the movie is so dark that there are moments when you don’t know what’s going on“, wrote.

Another point that Pedrito criticized was related to time, since he considers that the development was very slow, in addition to its long duration. It is worth mentioning that its extension is 2 hours 56 minutes, exceeding the average compared to other tapes. these characteristics caused the driver to fall asleep for some periods.

“It’s so slow and so long, three hours, that at times I fell asleep. It rains all the time and Batman whispers the lines”, he added.

“The Batman” Poster Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Although batman It was not to her complete liking, Sola recommended seeing it because she knows that tastes are different and if she can meet other people’s expectations. Her comment resonated on Twitter, where users of the platform also expressed their opinions, some in favor, others against.

“Three hours! Oh no, I’m not going to see her anymoreespecially when it is difficult for me to see another Batman other than Christian Bale”, “I really liked how Pattinson handled emotion and deep depression, very dark, yes very dark”, “No man, thanks. I trust your review. I’m lazy Mr. Pattinson”, “They are all dark, you like nothing”, were some comments.

So great was the criticism on social networks that after the premiere some memes began to circulate where it also marked the division of opinions, because while some recognized that Robert Pattinson exceeded expectations, others remained firm in expressing that they do not like his work as an actor and did not manage to overcome other actors who have given life to Batman.

This was one of the memes that circulated on Twitter (Photo: Twitter/@KuikLuigi)

The history of Batman has been brought to the screen by great actors such as Lewis G. Wilson, Robert Lowery, Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Cristian Bale, Ben Affleck, everyone in the role of the mysterious superhero. Each one has given it their special touch, however, only some of them have managed to completely captivate the public.

batman is being screened in movie theaters cinepolis and Cinemex at various times. It is expected to remain on the billboard in the coming weeks, in addition to achieving a good collection. However, it may not be able to overcome Spider-Man No Way Homea film starring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield which is currently considered the highest grossing in Mexico.

