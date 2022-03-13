Pedro Troglio adds his first victory with San Lorenzo after beating Talleres de Córdoba

Cordoba Argentina.
Pedor Troglio smiles. San Lorenzo beat Talleres in Córdoba at home this Saturday by 0-1 and achieved its first victory in the Argentine Professional Soccer League Cup after accumulating two draws and three defeats.
The former coach of Olimpia de Honduras has already tasted the honey of victory. Troglio’s team cut the losing streak and left the last position, on the sixth date of the Argentine soccer tournament.
In the duel between the two teams with the worst performance in the tournament, the one that emerged victorious was ‘Ciclón’, which took three valuable points from Córdoba, where Talleres was submerged at the bottom of the table.
Colombian midfielder Yeison Gordillo defined with a powerful shot inside the area to score the only goal of the night in Córdoba in the 34th minute.
Thus, San Lorenzo celebrated its first success in the management of Pedro Troglio as coach, in addition to winning after five official matches, in which they had won two draws and three defeats.
With this victory, San Lorenzo de Troglio reached five points, while Talleres was left with two points and the continuity of coach Guillermo Hoyos was hanging in the balance.
The victory is also a breather for San Lorenzo ahead of the classic that will be played next week against Huracán.
OTHER RESULTS
In the other Group B match played this Saturday, Sarmiento de Junín drew 2-2 with Newell’s Old Boys to remain with 11 points as provisional leader until this sixth day is completed, which on Friday recorded the Patronato’s victory as a visitor by 1 -2 against Platense.
For Zone A, Godoy Cruz won as a visitor 1-3 against a Huracán that came to this match with a boost of spirit after having defeated Boca in the Bombonera, while Barracas Central achieved its second consecutive victory by winning by 1- 3 to Rosario Central as a visitor.
In another match this Saturday, Tigre gave up his inviteability by falling 1-0 in Mar del Plata against Martín Palermo’s Aldosivi, while on Friday, at the start of the day, Arsenal and Vélez Sarsfield equalized goalless in a result which left both teams in the middle of the table.
This Sunday, while River Plate will receive Gimnasia y Esgrima, Boca Juniors will visit Estudiantes in La Plata, leaving for Monday the presentation of both Avellaneda teams: Racing Club against Atlético Tucumán and Independiente against Central Córdoba De Santiago del Estero.