Pedro Troglio is linked to be the new coach of Panama if Christiansen does not follow

2022-04-07

After being left without the option of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup 2022 in the final stretch of the octagonal from Concacafeverything indicates that the selector Thomas Christiansen will not continue to lead the Panama National Team.

Faced with that situation, Peter Trogliowho currently directs the San Lorenzo After winning four titles in Honduras with the Olympiaappears as one of the candidates to reach the bench of the Canal team.

Troglio He has spoken briefly on this subject and did not hide that he would like to manage a team like Panama’s.

“Nothing yet. They told me that they name me, but no one concrete. Representatives only. No one from the Panamanian Football Federation,” he declared. Peter in statements that he gave to the Panamanian journalist José Miguel Domínguez, also known as “Chepe Bomb”.