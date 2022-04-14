Pedro Troglio resigns as coach of San Lorenzo after ridicule in the Argentine Cup
Saint Louis, Argentina.
Pedro Troglio is no longer in San Lorenzo de Almagro. The coach resigned after the new blow that the Cyclone received after being eliminated in the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup by losing in the penalty shootout (4-2) against Racing de Córdoba, of the Federal Tournament A (Third Division ).
After equalizing 1-1 in the 90 minutes of regulation, everything was decided in the penalty shootout and San Lorenzo could not do that. Racing de Córdoba, the team from which Hernán ‘La Tota’ Medina arrived for Motagua, advanced to the 16th.
At 37 minutes into the first minute, Ezequiel Cerutti scored the goal for Ciclón at the Juan Gilberto Funes stadium and at 5′ of the complement, with a tremendous header, Facundo Rivero converted the equalizer for Racing in San Luis.
Facundo Rivero, Emanuel Giménez, Alan Murialdo and Leandro Fernández scored for Racing on penalties. In San Lorenzo, Néstor Ortigoza and Ezequiel Cerutti converted, but goalkeeper Leonardo Rodríguez put on the hero’s suit and held off Alejandro Donati and Agustín Mantegani’s shots to qualify the Academy.
The Racing de Córdoba goalkeeper was the protagonist against San Lorenzo: he contained 8 shots.
TROGLIO LEAVES
After the game, Pedro Troglio announced that he had made the decision not to continue on the Cuervo bench. This defeat left the former Olimpia coach more affected, who had received an ultimatum the weekend after the defeat (2-1) against Sarmiento.
“I decided not to continue as coach of San Lorenzo. I spoke with the leaders, they told me to wait until May and it didn’t seem right to me. I wanted to be in the club but not at any price”, said Troglio after the elimination of the Ciclón.
“Today and Saturday were important to me. I had to make important decisions and they turned out worse for me. And I have to go like this. I think that as a coach the best thing is for him not to continue, ”she added.
Pedro Troglio obtained a total of 7 points in 9 matches of the Argentine Professional League, including 1 win, 4 draws and 4 losses, and a single match for the Argentine Cup.