Pedro Troglio resigns as coach of San Lorenzo after ridicule in the Argentine Cup

Pedro Troglio is no longer in San Lorenzo de Almagro. The coach resigned after the new blow that the Cyclone received after being eliminated in the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup by losing in the penalty shootout (4-2) against Racing de Córdoba, of the Federal Tournament A (Third Division ).

After equalizing 1-1 in the 90 minutes of regulation, everything was decided in the penalty shootout and San Lorenzo could not do that. Racing de Córdoba, the team from which Hernán ‘La Tota’ Medina arrived for Motagua, advanced to the 16th.

At 37 minutes into the first minute, Ezequiel Cerutti scored the goal for Ciclón at the Juan Gilberto Funes stadium and at 5′ of the complement, with a tremendous header, Facundo Rivero converted the equalizer for Racing in San Luis.

Facundo Rivero, Emanuel Giménez, Alan Murialdo and Leandro Fernández scored for Racing on penalties. In San Lorenzo, Néstor Ortigoza and Ezequiel Cerutti converted, but goalkeeper Leonardo Rodríguez put on the hero’s suit and held off Alejandro Donati and Agustín Mantegani’s shots to qualify the Academy.

The Racing de Córdoba goalkeeper was the protagonist against San Lorenzo: he contained 8 shots.

TROGLIO LEAVES