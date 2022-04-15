Pedro Troglio speaks about the possibility of directing the Honduran National Team

2022-04-15

One of the names that sounds the most in Honduras to take the position of selector is that of Peter Troglio, Argentine who has just lost his job.

Troglio resigned from his position as coach San Lorenzo the weekend after being eliminated by Racing from the third division in the Argentine Cup.

After the dismissal of “Bolillo” Gomez in the Bicolor, there were several names that came to light to take the reins of the Honduran national team and among them appears the Peter Troglio.

The former coach of Olimpia was contacted by the commentator of PanamaJosé Miguel Domínguez, better known as “chepebomba”, who asked him if he had received offers to direct Panama oa Honduras ahead of the next qualifying process.

“Only comments from close people. No meetings for now,” he said. Peter Troglio to the Panamanian presenter, who published the conversation on his social networks.

About which selection would you like to direct more, that of Panama wave of Honduras, Troglio He replied, “Ha ha. I just got out of a team. It is impossible to answer. We’ll see what happens”.

Lastly, to Peter Troglio They asked him if he already had something tied up with a selection. “I’m not going to answer that,” said the Argentine coach.

Troglio left San Lorezon with red numbers. Of 10 games at the helm, he added just one win, five draws and four losses. It registered an effectiveness of 26%.