Pedro Troglio talks about the option of directing the Honduran National Team

The Honduran National Team has begun the casting of coaches after the departure of Colombian Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez and one of the names that has sounded in recent hours is that of Argentine Pedro Troglio.

Troglio recently resigned to follow the San Lorenzo de Almagro bench after the painful elimination of Ciclón in the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup after falling on penalties against Racing de Córdoba of the third division.

The former Olimpia coach, where he was four-time champion, had a golden age in Honduras and months later he experienced a terrible disappointment in his time at Cuervo. The Argentine strategist did not overlook the club’s bad moment and decided to step aside.

Troglio sounds again to take charge of the Honduran National Team and the South American coach has referred to that. Pedro was contacted by the Panamanian journalist José Miguel Domínguez, better known as ‘Chepebomba’, and asked him about the option of directing Bicolor or Panama.