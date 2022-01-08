Pedullà – Inter, Ginter a tepid track, Luiz Felipe possible. A sharp no on the left
There are several names combined with Inter to reinforce the back department. Alfredo Pedullà, both on the Sportitalia frequencies and on his website, focused in particular on Ginter: “Matthias Ginter is rightly compared toInter because it is about to expire, a free transfer would be a good shot and in the search for a new central defender it should be taken into consideration. But in reality it is a tepid track, we should say very tepid: while not neglecting any changes of course, surprises are always around the corner, today Inter is following the evolutions relating to the specialist leaving Borussia Moenchengladbach without great frenzy. . For the simple reason that he does not really intend to participate in any auctions (there are at least two or three clubs on Ginter, including Barcelona) ”.
On other tracks, however: “Luiz Felipe there remains a possibility (if he does not renew with Lazio), but he is not considered a starter. Left external chapter, a possibility in case of exit of one between Vecino and Kolarov. Dry no a Kurzawa, on the landing list at PSG, confirmations on Digne And Bensebaini. On the first hour, Everton does not think about a loan, the same goes for the twenty-seven year old from ‘Gladbach expiring in 2023. But there is still time to evaluate and, we repeat, it depends on an exit ”.
