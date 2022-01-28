Pedullà – Inter, Scamacca booked! 40 million deal with counterparts, all the details

Inter have already booked Gianluca Scammacca for next season: a deal worth 40 million euros in total

As we have reported, Inter in these hours has closed for the arrival, after that of Gosens, of Felipe Caicedo, the second gift of January for Simone Inzaghi. The player, currently at Genoa (from which he will get a severance pay), will sign a contract with the Nerazzurri for ‘only’ 5 months for 800,000 euros net. The reason for the duration is to be found in the fact that, next summer, Inter are willing to make a large investment in the attacking department.

The name is that of Gianluca Scamacca, revelation of Sassuolo di Dionisi. According to what Alfredo Pedullà reported to Sportitalia, the Nerazzurri have booked the former Genoa for next summer, for a basic deal worth 40 million euros. To lower the cash outlay, Inter are ready to include some technical counterparts in the deal with Sassuolo. On Scamacca there are also Borussia Dortmund, which sees him after Haaland, and Milan, which in recent days has carried out a concrete survey. Inter, however, have obtained a significant advantage in recent months, booking the big shot for the attack.

And a background emerges: Juventus, in recent months, had asked for an appointment with Sassuolo precisely to talk about Scamacca, but a clear answer came from the neroverde club, which then prompted the bianconeri to focus on Vlahovic: ‘Look for other goals, because Scamacca has already made his choice ‘. And that choice is Inter: the striker has decided to wear the Nerazzurri, even if this meant, for the first year, entering into competition with Dzeko.

A 40 million deal, which Inter will probably close by inserting Pinamonti’s card in the deal. The track leading to Frattesi should also be kept under observation, from an Inter perspective, even if it is a matter unrelated to that of Scamacca.

January 28, 2022 (change January 28, 2022 | 09:13)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link