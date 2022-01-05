Pee standing up? The macho symbol is not good for health

Pee standing or sitting? The macho symbol is not good for men’s health (neither mental nor physical)

Patriarchy is often spoken of from a female point of view. Women are undeniably victims of a society that nourishes itself and grows strong on schemes that see men in a certain way and women in a certain other. The way we mean here, however, is a social construction that transcends the biological difference between men and women and is culturally articulated. This means that it does not correspond to a real datum but has simply been created by other men (where men are used intensely as male individuals, and not as the general plural of the Italian language). So the victims of the patriarchy, which we have just defined, are women but also those men who are now tired of always having to appear in a certain way.

Pee standing or sitting? it is no longer just about symbols

The myth of the strong man who doesn’t have to ask, del gentleman always sure of himself, master of the situation and of his emotions, he makes constant victims: men who are no longer free to be simply what they are. One of the undeniable symbols of this myth is the man who urinates on his feet, as if to forcefully point out a difference from the other sex which according to this heritage, always cultural, is often intense as “weaker sex“.

Too bad that urinating while seated is better: in addition to being considerably more hygienic – it also dirty less, since aiming is not always foolproof – it is also better for the prostate which, when seated, relaxes more. It will certainly not be sitting or standing that will make a difference in who you are.