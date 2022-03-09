Peek Performance 2022: iPhone SE, Mac Studio and the best announcements

The new version of iPad Air it also features increased capacity and exciting upgrades that deliver much higher performance. This version features the M1 chip, which is the same chip found in iPad Pro that delivers 60x faster performance.

This tablet is like a video game console, with a display of liquid retina where you also have the possibility of creating designs at the moment. The camera is ultrawide of 12 megapixels that makes it more powerful, in addition to allowing a 5G connectivity.

It also allows you to use the second generation of Apple Pencil and is compatible with accessories such as the Magic Keyboardfor greater ease of use, where you can also create and edit high-quality videos.

The iPad Air will have versions of 64 and 256 Gigsand is available in colors like Sapce Gray, Starlight, Pink, Purple and a new shade of Blue.

Price: $599.

What’s New in the Mac Family

The main novelty is the arrival of the M1 Ultra chip, a super powerful chip that increases the performance of desktop computers without increasing their size, offering the maximum performance of all Apple products. This one has a hidden feature that enables UltraFusion, connecting over 10,000 signals at once. This version is 6 times faster than the previous one M1Max chip, but using less power.

With this chip, everything is faster and more fluid, it even allows better navigation in 3D environments and adds more details in videos, designs and sounds.

Mac Studio and Studio Display

Mac Studio and Studio Display Youtube

MacStudio

Apple Says This Is Unlike Anything You’ve Seen Before, Boasts New Abilities And Design High Performanceand unique. The exterior is made of aluminum and has a height of just over 3 inches, which inside is full of details that seek to offer greater performance, using the M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips.