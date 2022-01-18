peeled beheaded in the street, “what they hide in their skulls” – Libero Quotidiano





Do you have problems with baldness? Avoid the Mozambique. A bald, according to the police of the former Portuguese colony, it would have been killed and beheaded From one gang of criminals who then wanted to sell their heads to a customer who had even come from Mali for this. However, for unclear reasons, the customer would later disappear. In short, he lost his mind. At that point the criminals decided not so much to put their heads in place but to put it somewhere, abandoning it in an area of ​​the city of Muandiwa where the police found it.

From those Jivaro peoples of the Amazon often present in the comics of Mister No to those Dayaks of Borneo that were instead a must in the novels of the Malay cycle of Emilio Salgari or to the Celts of antiquity, there were many peoples for whom, even recently, hunting and collecting human heads was not only a respected hobby, but also recommended to a successful warrior: in the idea not only of measuring value, but also to be able to take possession of the virtues of the murdered.





In Mozambique, however, the thing is more sordid: simply, at least since 2017, the superstition has spread according to which bald heads would bring good luck, and indeed they would even contain gold. For four years, because it is precisely the period from which the Mozambican police began to have to deal with this type of crime. More precisely, in June 2017 there were even five crimes of this type, for which two twenty-year-olds were arrested in the center of Milange: a town near the border with Malawi that is also recommended to tourists by tour operators.





“The belief is that the head of a bald man contains gold,” Afonso Dias, police commander in the central province of Zambezia, Mozambique, explained at the press conference. Why a bald one? “Because there is the idea that if he has no hair he is rich.” It seems that the victims were all of more or less advanced age. Not only in Mozambique but also in Malawi and Tanzania there would be the belief that not only the head, but also other parts of the human body would bring good luck in amulets and potions: especially in love, but not only. And albinos would in turn have a stronger positive charge, like peeled tomatoes. It seems that such ideas have been propagated by sorcerers, who in this way would try to dislodge pieces of the corpse already used for their rituals.