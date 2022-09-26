Peerless Oil assures that the dispensation for the diesel barge in Peñuelas was requested six days ago

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Sign up today.

—

Aware of the emergency that Puerto Rico is experiencing and anticipating that after Fiona passed, there would be a shortage of diesel as long as the electricity service was not restored, the wholesaler Peerless Oil managed to divert a barge with said fuel to the coast of Peñuelas to bring the product and help in the crisis.

Luis Vazquez, General Manager of Peerlessconfirmed the information to The new dayand pointed out that for days, the government of Puerto Rico had been aware of the procedures carried out by the wholesaler and that the ship, coming from the state of Texas, would arrive in Peñuelas.

A week has passed since Peerless made the emergency request and since its supplier -British Petroleum (BP)- made the necessary procedures with the Department of Internal Security or Homeland Security (DHS, for its acronym in English)

Now, according to Vázquez, if the federal government does not grant the waiver to Puerto Rico in the next few hours, the ship will continue its course without unloading the diesel that is sorely lacking on the island.

Immediately, and from Washington, DC, The new day He learned that the federal agency and the White House are working on the request.

Similarly, the situation revives the controversy around the restrictions that cabotage laws represent for Puerto Rico.

proactive move

Recounting what happened in the past few days, Vázquez indicated that seeing that Hurricane Fiona was heading towards Puerto Rico -knowing what happened during Hurricane María when they also faced problems with fuel supplies-, he contacted one of his suppliers to ask him if he could advance the delivery of diesel or if he could arrange for a ship to arrive earlier than planned in the itinerary.

Its supplier, BP, answered in the affirmative and the global company He applied for the waiver last Tuesday, Vazquez noted. BP managed to divert a ship leaving Texas and sent it to Puerto Rico to help with the emergency. The vessel is flagged to the Marshall Islands and therefore needs a federal waiver to dock off the coast of Puerto Rico as required by the Jones Act.

As it is a shipment coming from a port in the United States to another port on US soil, in this case Puerto Rico, the Jones Act on cabotage requires that such transportation be carried out in ships flying the American flag.

The ship, which carries 300,000 barrels of diesel, will allocate the cargo for Peerless clients, according to Vázquez. But in turn, he indicated that the delivery of BP also has a request from a supplier of the Electric Power Authority (AEE) to deliver diesel in the so-called Corco.

“We estimate that it would be about half the shipment (for each one), but I can’t say for sure,” said Peerless’ general manager.

Vázquez assured that he communicated directly to the government, the possible arrival of the ship that arrived in Puerto Rico yesterday, Sunday and also communicated to the administration of Peter Pierluisi which expects another additional fuel delivery for next September 28. This shipment, indicated Vázquez, also needs relief from the Jones Act, a procedure that BP has already submitted to the federal government. He added that the Last Friday, he contacted Pierluisi’s office and there, they told him that they were aware that the waiver had been requested.

“I am doing this because we are concerned about the lack of diesel in Puerto Rico. We can’t open the door to everyone because inventory is limited. Every day I have to decide who I supply diesel to, if I give it to hospitals and supermarkets like Walmart, or if I give it to telecommunications”he stated.

Among Peerless’s 350 clients are pharmaceutical companies, federal bases, the United States Navy, telecommunications companies, the boats that travel to Vieques and Culebra, as well as a dozen distributors that supply fuel to hundreds of companies and government agencies throughout the island.

“As electricity reaches the island, demand (for diesel) is reduced, but LUMA Energy He has said that we have to wait another week.”

last minute meeting

After El Nuevo Día’s reviews about the problems in diesel supplies as a result of the lack of electricity, this newspaper learned that last Saturday, fuel wholesalers and importers, as well as distributors, were summoned to a meeting via video conference with the government to verify fuel supplies and what was happening with distribution.

Vázquez confirmed the virtual meeting.

“There was concern from small distributors who sell to the government and have not been able to supply their customers because wholesalers did not have diesel”Vazquez said.

He said that the meeting was called by Emilio Colón Zavala and among the participants was the Secretary of State, Omar Marrero; Nino Correa of ​​the Bureau for Emergency Management and Disaster Administration, as well as representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Marrero greeted the participants, but excused himself. Total Petroleum and Gulf were also absent.

Vázquez does not recall any agency secretary or high-ranking local government official at the meeting, other than Correa and FEMA officials.

He added that last night the director of the Ports Authority (AP), Joel Pizá, called him around 11:40 pm to verify if there was a ship off the coast of Peñuelas, waiting for federal authorization to enter. It seems that no one in the government had informed Pizá of this.

This Monday, Pierluisi would have entered into conversations with the secretary of DHS, Alejandro Mayorkas, to advocate for the request of BP and Peerless.

Given the lack of responses, the general manager of Peerless indicated that he contacted Democratic congresswoman Nydia Velázquez this morning to request her intervention and that the waiver be granted as soon as possible.

“If they grant the waiver, it’s not just for Peerless, it’s for Puerto Rico. I am sure that if there is no communication with DHS in the next few hours, the ship will leave”Vazquez asserted.

The diesel that arrives in Puerto Rico usually comes from Colombia or Canada., but during the summer, the plants provide maintenance and their production is lower. The situation has become even more complicated, the executive said, because many ships serving the region now supply fuel to Europe. There the demand has increased due to the war between Russia and Ukraine and the reduction of supplies from Russia.

“If the hurricane (Fiona) had not passed, there would be no problems because the delivery is coordinated with time. But, there are not many American flag boats available in the Gulf of Mexico; the only way to make a quick decision is to bring a foreign-flagged ship,” explained Vázquez.

A week after Hurricane Fiona, the restoration of electrical service is progressing slowly. In reality, from last Friday (when areas where the service was restored experienced new interruptions) until this Monday, only between five to six clients out of every 10 subscribers in Puerto Rico have electric service.