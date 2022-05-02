Pegasus spied on the cell phones of Sánchez and Robles

The Second Vice President of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, has affirmed that it is “vital” that the investigation into the Pegasus espionage case reaches “to the end” and that responsibilities be “quickly and effectively purged”.

This is how he reacted on Twitter after learning that the telephone number of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and that of the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, have been infected with this espionage software.

The Minister of Labor also wanted to show her solidarity with the people spied on and the Prime Minister, ending by adding that it is the “obligation” of the Executive to “guarantee security”.

“Citizens deserve answers,” his publication concluded.

The Secretary General of Podemos and Minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, has lamented the case of espionage on the phones of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of the Interior, Margarita Robles, and has criticized the “gap” in state security.

“The information revealed by the Minister of the Presidency shows a deep gap in the security of the State. Wherever it comes from, the ruling is unacceptable. It is essential to purge responsibilities. Our democracy and the trust of the citizens are at stake,” he wrote in your Twitter account.

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, wanted to express his “unequivocal support” for the Government of Pedro Sánchez to “preserve the security of the State” and its institutions.

This is what Feijóo stated upon his arrival at the Royal Post Office, seat of the Government of the Community of Madrid, when asked why the mobile phones of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, They were subjected to “illicit and external” wiretapping by the Pegasus program, according to two technical reports from the National Cryptologic Center.

Feijóo has asked for extreme security measures for all State institutions, although he has warned Sánchez that he will not have the support of the PP so that the political parties that are against the unity of Spain participate in the commission of official state secrets.

The President of the Parliament, Laura Borràs, has expressed her suspicions about the possibility that the Government of Pedro Sánchez is making a “maneuver” to go “from executioners to victims” of political espionage after learning that the mobile phones of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, were subjected to “illegal and external” wiretapping by the Pegasus cyber espionage program.

“Sánchez and Robles say they are spied on. Now it is a very serious issue. When it only affected the independence movement, the minister justified it. Is it evidence that you do not have to clean the sewers in case you can use them? Or a maneuver to go from executioners to victims? Bye CatalanGate? It doesn’t work,” Borràs said on Twitter after announcing the results of two technical reports from the National Cryptologic Center.

The spokesperson for Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya in the Congress of Deputies has reacted forcefully to the news about the alleged espionage on the phones of the President of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of the Interior, Margarita Robles.

The politician has written on Twitter that the state “has spied, spied and will spy”, later adding that the only question is who ordered it.

Rufián has finished his publication with a metaphor: “If you don’t clean your sewers, they fill with rats and the rats eat everything. Then don’t complain that they bite you.”

According to reports from the Cryptologic Center, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, had 2.6GB of information extracted during the first intrusion with Pegasus, and 130MB in the second.

In the case of Margarita Robles’ terminal, 9MB was extracted.

The former President of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, has expressed his solidarity with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, as “victims” of espionage through ‘Pegasus’, although he has reproached them for “not have done nothing” until complaints came from the independence movement.

“The violation of the privacy of Pedro Sánchez and Minister Robles is a very serious crime that threatens democracy. My solidarity with them, as victims, and my highest demand towards them, as those responsible for not having done anything until the outbreak of CatalanGate” , Puigdemont has written on his Twitter account.

For the former president, “Moncloa has had to wait for there to be an infection with ‘Pegasus’ on the mobile phones of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense to consider that it is an extremely serious matter and to investigate it,” he lamented.

The mobile phones of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, were subjected to “illegal and external” wiretapping by the ‘Pegasus’ program, according to two technical reports prepared by the National Cryptologic Center.

The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, has explained that there were two intrusions in Sánchez’s mobile phone in May 2021 and one in Robles’s in June of that same year, with no evidence that there was any later.

The illegal intervention has been verified during an investigation that is still underway and that will reach all members of the Government.

“These are proven and extremely serious facts that confirm that there have been intrusions in areas outside state institutions and outside the law,” added Bolaños.

The general secretary of JuntsXCat has reacted to the government’s announcement that both the president and the defense minister have been spied on by ‘Pegasus’, assuring that this “certifies” the ‘catalangate’.

“That Pedro Sánchez has been spied on does not remove any reason to continue thinking that the sewers of the Spanish state are behind the ‘Catalangate’. In any case, today the espionage against independence is certified. More than ever, an independent investigation commission”, has written on his Twitter account.

The Government of Spain has assured that the intervention of the phones of the President of the Executive and the Minister of Defense has been carried out from a foreign country.

“We are absolutely certain that it is an external attack” because “in a democracy like ours, all interventions are carried out by official bodies and with judicial authorization,” said the Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory.

“The verification process has not yet finished with the whole of the Government. We are working on it,” he pointed out.

Minister Félix Bolaños affirms that the interventions with ‘Pegasus’ on the telephones of the president and the defense minister were “illegal and external”.

The Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory, Félix Bolaños, announces that he has presented a technical report to the prosecutor’s office indicating that the telephone numbers of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Defense, Maragarita Robes, were infected with

software of espionage ‘Pegasus’.

The Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory, Félix Bolaños, has already assured in the last few hours that “the Government has absolutely nothing to hide” in relation to espionage on independence leaders.

In statements in the framework of the act of homage to Clara Campoamor for the 50th anniversary of her death, held this Saturday at the Ateneo de Madrid, she has referred to the Government’s relationship with ERC, which also voted against the decree due to the refusal of the Government to assume responsibility for the alleged espionage of pro-independence politicians with the ‘Pegasus’ program.

Likewise, he has assured that the Executive is going to “clarify the facts.”

In the statement made public by the Executive to convene this press conference, it is indicated that both Rodríguez and Bolaños will answer the questions of the journalists, but no details are given of the matter that will be addressed.

Bolaños’ agenda also includes the fact that today he will participate in the institutional acts of the Community of Madrid at the Royal Post Office.

The executive chaired by Pedro Sánchez must assess the damage in the face of the estrangement with the Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya due to the espionage scandals that have broken the majority of the legislature.

The Spokesperson Minister, Isabel Rodríguez, and the Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory, Félix Bolaños, will appear before the press without giving reasons.