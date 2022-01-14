Pegs dissatisfied and anxious for Tomori

Stefano Pioli is not at all satisfied with how the Milan approached the match of the first knockout round of the Italian Cup against Genoa, eventually won 3-1 but only in extra time.

Coppa Italia, Milan-Genoa: Pioli accuses himself

To the microphones of Mediaset the Rossoneri coach made the mea culpa for the fact that his team actually gave an hour to the rossoblu of the great former bomber of the Devil Andriy Shevchenko:

“I didn’t do a great job, we didn’t approach the game well. If you don’t enter the field with the necessary determination this happens, it’s my fault. Too little intensity in the first half, it is important to take it back, but we will work even better ”.

Milan, Pioli: “We have to play at a high pace”

When asked if Milan, always playing on the left, relying more and more on the forays and crosses of Theo Hernandez, Pegs he replied like this:

“It could be. I don’t think that on the other side we are more limited. On the left we have more players to snatch, on the right we have to move more to create advantageous situations. We have to play at a high pace, if we lower the pace we are more predictable. The mistake in the first half was not a single player, but the whole team that approached the game badly. We have to do and I have to do better ”.

Tomori, Pioli is worried about yet another injury

For Milan it was a first part of the season full of injuries and now that of Tomori, who had to leave the field in the middle of the first half:

“We are coming out of it, in November there were too many injuries and we paid for it. We know it’s a particular season, we know what we’re going through, it’s all a bit strange. We will have to be good at being ready and preparing well. We have shown that you can change games by changing characteristics. Tomori felt something in his knee. Fik is important to us, we hope to have it already on Monday. We have others out there and it would be more complicated without him ”.

OMNISPORT