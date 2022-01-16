Pegs in an emergency, Ibrahimovic returns to the center of the attack

After three consecutive victories between the league and the Italian Cup, Milan want to continue their positive period in this early 2022. Tomorrow evening the Rossoneri will host Thiago Motta’s Spezia at San Siro, a match valid for the twenty-second matchday of Serie A. it was a history match for the Milanese club: Pioli’s team found the three points thanks to a 2-1 success, with goals from Daniel Maldini and Brahim Diaz. For La Spezia he scored Green, after a decisive detour, in his own goal, by Sandro Tonali. It will be an important match for Milan, who will arrive at the match once again in an emergency.

HOW MANY UNAVAILABLE – If there is a constant in Pioli’s team, in addition to the results, they are the unavailable: against Spezia the Rossoneri will arrive with nine absences: Tomori underwent arthroscopic surgery to resolve the medial meniscus injury that occurred against Genoa, Romagnoli a due to the positivity to Covid-19, Kjaer season ended due to the breaking of the crusader, Tonali disqualified, Pellegri, as confirmed by Pioli at the press conference, will remain out until after the break, while Ballo-Tourè, Kessiè and Bennacer are engaged in the Cup of Africa. At risk for the next very delicate races, there is also Theo Hernandez: the French side is warned and is at risk of disqualification.

PORCHI DOUBT – There are very few training doubts, also due to the emergency, for Mister Stefano Pioli, who will field the usual 4-2-3-1 but with different interpreters. Ahead of the usual Maignan confirmed the defense seen in the last two championship games, with Florenzi wide on the right, Kalulu and Gabbia the central couple and Theo Hernandez on the left. In midfield it is total revolution: due to the disqualification of Sandro Tonali, the Rossoneri coach will be forced to field Krunic and Bakayoko. On the trocar the only ballot is between Messias and Saelemaekers, with the Belgian in clear advantage. Confirmed Brahim Diaz in the middle and Leao on the left, Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns from the first minute.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo, Krunic, Bakayoko, Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leao, Ibrahimovic.