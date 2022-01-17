Sports

Pegs with no choices from the waist down

Posted on

After three wins in the first three games of 2022, the Milan looks with optimism and confidence at the next three very important matches: today against Spice, on January 23 against the Juventus and on 6 February with the derby againstInter. The two big matches, of course, immediately catch the eye, but tonight’s match cannot and must not allow missteps for the Rossoneri.

No missteps
You shouldn’t make the mistake of considering it a match from Dante’s Limbo, which is one of those challenges without infamy and without praise with teams clearly inferior on paper that precede other much more important matches in terms of prestige and ranking and which are underestimated. From this point of view, the lesson taken in the first half against Genoa will certainly help: Milan have every intention of approach the race well, to take her to her favorite tracks to continue on racing Scudetto and to overcome, always considering the extra match, Inter in first place in the standings. It is only and only by beating Spezia that the Rossoneri will be able to face enthusiasm and personality that distinguish them from the next two big matches.

The probable formation
In addition, today’s match is made more complicated by the many absences that, once again, grip Pioli’s squad. The Rossoneri coach practically has no choice from the waist down: they will be missing Kjaer, Tomori, Romagnoli, Tonali, Kessie and Bennacer; post Covid Calabria and Castillejo are included. This, therefore, the probable formation for tonight:

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Krunic, Bakayoko; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic.

Source link

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

The success of Jeremy Renner, Marvel’s Hawkeye
1.1K
World

Ukraine blames Russia for the latest cyberattack: “We have evidence”. The Kremlin spokesman: “Too much tension at the border”
586
World

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”
486
World

Trump’s return: let’s take back the country, the real insurrection, the 2020 vote
403
News

Bitcoin vs Precious Metals: Where to Invest Today?
250
News

Netflix develops an anime series based on the graphic novel
237
News

Cardano grows by 8%, Terra Virtua and Axie also do well
213
News

Does Bitcoin Protect Against Inflation? – The Cryptonomist
204
News

Dogecoin and 5 cryptocurrencies that earned in 2021
194
News

for Bank of America it will be the “VISA of digital”, better than Ethereum
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top