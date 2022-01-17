Pegs with no choices from the waist down

After three wins in the first three games of 2022, the Milan looks with optimism and confidence at the next three very important matches: today against Spice, on January 23 against the Juventus and on 6 February with the derby againstInter. The two big matches, of course, immediately catch the eye, but tonight’s match cannot and must not allow missteps for the Rossoneri.

No missteps

You shouldn’t make the mistake of considering it a match from Dante’s Limbo, which is one of those challenges without infamy and without praise with teams clearly inferior on paper that precede other much more important matches in terms of prestige and ranking and which are underestimated. From this point of view, the lesson taken in the first half against Genoa will certainly help: Milan have every intention of approach the race well, to take her to her favorite tracks to continue on racing Scudetto and to overcome, always considering the extra match, Inter in first place in the standings. It is only and only by beating Spezia that the Rossoneri will be able to face enthusiasm and personality that distinguish them from the next two big matches.

The probable formation

In addition, today’s match is made more complicated by the many absences that, once again, grip Pioli’s squad. The Rossoneri coach practically has no choice from the waist down: they will be missing Kjaer, Tomori, Romagnoli, Tonali, Kessie and Bennacer; post Covid Calabria and Castillejo are included. This, therefore, the probable formation for tonight:

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Krunic, Bakayoko; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic.