Health

Pelé after being discharged: “Treatment is difficult, but feeling his love is the best medicine” | brazilian team | Sports

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 24 1 minute read

Follow his recovery. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, or better known as Pelé, is considered by many the best player of all time. The living legend is not in good health and a few days ago he was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Brazil. The former soccer player had to undergo some tests related to the colon cancer that he suffers from.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

the simple (and powerful) abdominal exercise that you can do at home

1 hour ago

they summed him up for teaching face-to-face classes and now he resigned with criticism

1 hour ago

Another 6 billion anti-price increase decree is on the way, but the goal is War Recovery

2 hours ago

Coronavirus, latest news: today in Italy another 73,212 cases (+ 18.9% on the week) and 202 victims

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button