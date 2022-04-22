Pelé after being discharged: “Treatment is difficult, but feeling his love is the best medicine” | brazilian team | Sports

Follow his recovery. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, or better known as Pelé, is considered by many the best player of all time. The living legend is not in good health and a few days ago he was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Brazil. The former soccer player had to undergo some tests related to the colon cancer that he suffers from.

While there was some concern among sports fans, the three-time world champion left the medical center this Thursday, April 21 and, through a message on his social networks, he addressed all his followers.

“The peace of being next to my dear wife, Márcia, and our inseparable companion, Cacau (her pet). Treatment is difficult, but feeling his love is the best medicine. Home Sweet Home”, He shared the caption on his Instagram account.

Pele’s message on his Instagram. Photo: capture Instagram Pelé

As is remembered, Pelé lifted the World Cup three times (1958, 1962 and 1970) and twice won the Copa Libertadores with Santos (1962 and 1963).

What illness does Pele have?

The historic former player had a colon tumor detected in 2021. Although he underwent surgery at the time, ‘O’Rey’s’ health has been deteriorating in recent months and he is receiving treatment.

Recent medical reports mention that the former Scratch attacker is in “good and stable condition.” However, having problems with his spine and knee, he was forced to use a wheelchair to get around.