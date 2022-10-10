Pelé, Messi, Gerd Müller… with 700 club goals, where does Cristiano Ronaldo stand in history?

Scorer this Sunday in the Premier League with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the bar of 700 club achievements since the start of his professional career. No other legend of the game has done so well in history, although a certain Lionel Messi is hot on his heels.

It’s a thinning in the middle of a difficult season, marked by his desire to start and his lack of realism. This Sunday, when he was often a substitute at kick-off against Everton in the Premier League (2-1), Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal since the start of his professional career. The brand is impressive. But where can we place the performance of the Portuguese in the history of football?

Pelé was not far from it

By peeling the statistics of the greatest legends in this game, a first observation emerges: no one has ever done as well as the fivefold Golden Ball. Among the monsters of the twentieth century, Pele is the one who is closest to CR7, with according to sources, between 677 and 680 goals. The machine Gerd Muller also came close. But, according to different statistical directories, “The Bomber” fluctuates between 604 and 608 goals. Note that with averages of around 0.9 goals per game, the Brazilian and the German have a better performance than Cristiano Ronaldo (0.75 goals / game).

Messi on the heels of CR7

To seek competition from the Portuguese, just look at his eternal rival. With 691 club goals since the start of his career, Lionel Messi does better than Müller and Pelé and is even very close to the Mancunian. Younger than CR7 (35 years old against 37 years old) and back to its best level since the start of the season with PSG (8 goals), La Pulga should easily exceed the 700 goal mark in the weeks or months to come. . And catch up with Ronaldo? Judging by the performance of both men since the start of the season, it’s only a matter of time before Messi (0.6 goals/game) catches up with the Portuguese (0.2 goals/game) . But Ronaldo can also wake up very well.

Anyway, the two aliens are far ahead of all other active players. Among the top scorers whose careers are still ongoing, neither Robert Lewandowski (521 goals), nor Zlatan Ibrahimovic (492 goals), neither Luis Suarez (441 goals) his ability to catch up with Ronaldo.

Can Mbappé and Haaland do it?

And in the future, can players hope to titillate this legendary bar of 700 club goals? On this subject, all eyes turn to Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, the two representatives of the new generation which is driving the counters crazy. Authors of 209 and 155 club goals respectively since the start of their professional careers, the Parisian and the Citizen are still far from the mark in terms of volume. But with averages of 0.71 (Mbappé) and 0.79 (Haaland) goals per game, the two phenomena are not far from the standards of Ronaldo (0.75) and Messi (0.83). Still it will be necessary to have careers as long as these two monsters.