Pelham 123, 5 things you don’t know about the film with Denzel Washington and John Travolta

Tonight on Rai 4 Pelham 123 is back on the air – Hostages on the subway, the third film adaptation of the hit thriller novel The Subway Hit. Directed by Tony Scott, the film stars Denzel Washington and John Travolta.

In the film, a newly-released scammer named Ryder (Travolta) leads a gang of unscrupulous individuals to kidnap passengers in a train car. New York subway. The criminal’s goal is to blackmail the mayor of the city to get a large sum of money, which must be delivered within the hour. Walter Gaber (Washington), a subway executive in contact with the leader of the criminals, must take on the difficult role of negotiator to prevent the situation from worsening further.

On the occasion of his return to TV, we have collected for you 5 facts that you may not know about Pelham 123 – Hostages on the subway:

The mayor played by James Gandolfini is inspired by two real former New York mayors : his appearance and attitude closely resemble those of Rudy Giuliani (recently in the storm for his appearance in Borat 2), while in an exchange with Ryder, in which the latter jokes about having taken a salary annual of only 1 dollar, the reference is Michael Bloomberg.

: his appearance and attitude closely resemble those of Rudy Giuliani (recently in the storm for his appearance in Borat 2), while in an exchange with Ryder, in which the latter jokes about having taken a salary annual of only 1 dollar, the reference is Michael Bloomberg. One of the villains in the film is played by a truck driver with a real criminal past, as Tony Scott wanted someone convincing enough for the role.

John Travolta decided to not participate in the promotion of the film to recover from the loss of her son Jett, who tragically passed away on January 2, 2009 at the age of 16.

to recover from the loss of her son Jett, who tragically passed away on January 2, 2009 at the age of 16. The film pays homage to Walter Matthau, who played Lieutenant Zachary Gaber in the 1974 adaptation.

The title of the film comes from the train’s radio call. When a New York subway train leaves for a ride, it receives a call sign based on the time it left and where it is headed. In this case Pelham Bay Park station at 1:23 pm.

For more information, we leave you to the review of Pelham 123 – Hostages on the subway.