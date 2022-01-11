Pelillo ... nell'uovo - The new tactic that changes Napoli

News



source: by Marcello Pelillo

Finally a home win, hadn’t happened for several weeks. Napoli rule Quagliarella’s Sampdoria, suffering much less than what the result can recommend. It would have been better to close it because undoubtedly Napoli only missed the doubling. However, a well-known tactic has probably changed the games for the blues.

The Napoli-Sampdoria analysis

It is the choice of deploying two strikers. Against a team willing to bring home a draw, the choice was spot on. After a long time we saw a team forced to close at Maradona. Empoli and Spezia, although they are not battleships, did not have this difficulty in the presence of Napoli from the light attack. Putting Petagna alongside Mertens was a decisive choice because football is played with two strikers or at least one as long as there is always the center forward. Mertens, the only striker, can be the useful solution against teams that are inclined to attack and leave room for restarts. The former Spal was decisive in the second half when Sampdoria dared to seek a draw while Napoli dropped and did not have many changes available. Petagna held the ball, tried to keep Sampdoria low, varying across the board, helping Napoli to reject the ambitions of the Sampdoria. The solution of the double striker must also be taken into consideration with the return of Osimhen based on the characteristics of the opponent and the type of game you want to lead. The game showed some pleasant confirmation such as Lobotka, who remembers more and more Jorginho, and Juan Jesus, reassured by the excellent performances of San Siro and Turin. Elmas also grows in flashes, much better on the left when he replaced the injured Insigne. The captain comes out with more applause than controversy for the announced farewell in June. Toronto awaits him with a ton of millions and no regrets. There is the refusal of a downward contract and there are also the economic assessments of Napoli who do not know if they will be able to remain at the top of Italian football with the management method adopted so far. Football continues to change for the worse for those who have to manage clubs. Now many players’ representatives are pushing them to free themselves on a free transfer and this leaves little margin for the majority of clubs that live by relying on the resale of players purchased in advance of the others. The trend closely linked to the football business is inevitably causing fans to turn away. The stadiums were already half-empty before the pandemic which has probably only accelerated a process that will lead the world of football to evere fewer and fewer resources. In this regard, they have heard and are hearing many, from video games to piracy as causes of the decline in money from people’s pockets to football but the truth is that people are getting bored slowly and progressively. In this context, Napoli looks to the amount of wages and slows down, also because in the specific Italian case, the competition for the Champions League cake has increased … We’ll see …