Pellegatti: “This match with Inter must make you become a legend, but I wouldn’t risk Tomori. Lazetic? Nobody in Europe like him at 17”

Carlo Pellegratti, a well-known Rossoneri journalist and fan, was the guest of today's appointment with MilanNews.it





Will Saturday’s derby be a decisive one?

“Pioli also said it, if we were to win we know what our future is and fight against Inter, Napoli and maybe even Atalanta until the last day. If we were to draw or not win, we would have to fall back for a moment and take care of the Champions League area for this phase of the season ”.





How is the injury situation at the Rossoneri home?

“In addition to Rebic, we must underline the situation of Ibrahimovic who is still apart in the gym. Right now 99% I think he won’t even be called up. For Rebic I am waiting for tomorrow if by chance the pain goes away, but I know that if he is okay at best he will be called up. They are two quite complicated situations, it is useless to hide behind some hope. Rebic is a fundamental player, he would have been too on the right wing. We consider everything perhaps as the most suitable player for Pioli’s way of playing and in offensive pressing. The player who helps us in this sense and we have seen him in the first eleven days is him. Nowadays we cannot afford to have players with low playing time, a player has to skip a maximum of ten games otherwise it becomes very complicated “.





How are you experiencing the awaited derby?

“I feel the derby when it’s a derby that counts. When it is a derby like this that Milan deserves to launch in the lead or close to the table, the joy would be triple as well as the disappointment. It would be unbearable and I would suffer a lot if we were to lose like I did with the Spezia. On a psychological level if you lost against Spezia or win the derby or beat Napoli to get even. If you beat Salernitana, Sampdoria and Udinese it’s not like beating Inter. On a psychological and moral level, winning the derby would remove the defeat against Spezia. Inter are well organized and square but we never manage to play with everyone available and it becomes heavy “.

Milan did not come from a very positive period, for many reasons …

“It was a burning defeat, regardless of Serra. Serra’s whistle and Provedel’s saves influenced the game. He made three saves, including the last on Saelemaekers, outside ballistics. There is great regret for Serra’s mistake but this had to be irrelevant because at that moment we had to be 4-1 ahead. Milan failed to exploit. It wasn’t a good match against Juventus but it was a good attitude. He tried to take advantage of some counterattacks but Milan failed to take advantage of those rare opportunities they had. “





One of these reasons is the rather disappointing winter market …

“I would like to live a week with a smile. I would have liked a central defender, so at least on the numerical level I was calm. For Botman, I think he has never had a chance day to take it, but to say that the Elliott fund is a disaster he needs it. In general, I have never criticized Milan, I have not even done so under the management of Farina or Morazzoni. They accuse me of being a corporate consultant but maybe I was a salaried employee of the Elliott fund. The Elliott Fund can be condemned in everything but it gave me hope, these emotions after dark years, terrible, unpleasant, pale and insignificant dishes. I think everyone agrees now everyone obviously wants Milan to go up again. The next step after the second is the first, we hope there is. On the fact that Milan fans go out against Juventus I wanted to remember that in the previous seven eight years before returning to being competitive we have lost 240-250 points. Elliott will be condemned, but we’re back. I am grateful, now we have to make the leap. Inter are strongly organized and square but we never manage to play with everyone available and it becomes heavy. Inter always gives the impression of always having dangerous solutions. “





Could the Florenzi high exterior idea be an interesting solution?

“I immediately liked the purchase of Florenzi. Top right isn’t a bad idea. He has a nice shot, he has a nice cross, we foolishly didn’t think about it. It can be a solution, it has quality, class, it helps in midfield but it can also be dangerous in front. I like players of charisma, I like captains. Alberto De Rossi said that Florenzi always knew the ball bounce since he was a little boy. I think his family had five-a-side football fields so ball control is essential on narrow surfaces. Think about it when you see him always kicking on the fly in an extraordinary way. His reaction from the derby was like a captain. My nickname is Monsignor della Casa, he studied football etiquette ”.





Do you already have a nickname for Lazetic?

“I haven’t even seen his face. They told me that he is very intelligent, he already knows English perfectly and yesterday someone told me that such a seventeen-year-old striker is not in Europe right now. If he had taken another team it would already be the Maradona of Serbia. We’ll see how he goes, Lazetic is a nice colt with 22 on his shirt. For Kaio Jorge there were a number of commissions. Milan wanted him for a sum between three and five million euros but if you then go up and get to fourteen all inclusive he said thank you. There he didn’t make a lot of mistakes but we would have been happy to see him. I don’t know him, I see they never wear him so he’s a player who, like many Brazilians, needs to settle in. He seemed to be grieving when we didn’t take him ”.





Would Tomori risk him already in the derby?

“I wouldn’t let him play, I’d take him to the bench but I’d keep him there. He had a difficult meniscus operation, he had problems and injuries. His operation is not like Baresi’s. Even on the environmental level, I don’t want to risk anything. Personally I would rely on Kalulu and Romagnoli, I want to have him almost ready with Lazio and ready with Sampdoria. I am convinced that the coach and the medical staff. It depends on many things, including training. Psychologically it would also be important to have it “.

Would you renew Ibrahimovic’s contract?

“Ibrahimovic’s contract will be the result of an interview in April in the coming weeks. Ibrahimovic wants to go to the World Cup and have guarantees of being a protagonist. It wasn’t the relapse of last time’s tendonitis. They will face each other with the company and decide the best. We have in our eyes an Ibrahimovic who is not nice with Juventus, a bit shy. He did not get angry at his mistakes, he is the greatest critic of himself “.





And if Kessie explodes in the role of attacking midfielder … could that change something with his renewal?

“The permanence of Kessie does not depend on Milan. There is a willingness of the agent to leave Milan. I hope they take me as high as possible, then if they have to go they go. If Milan took Sanches he would already see him as number ten. Pioli is looking for alternative solutions, it means that he was unable to find the Brahim Diaz. At the beginning of the season, however, he played with players who were looking for depth. Covid and the problems that Diaz had, combined with a certain tactical situation, leads him to fail. I’m sorry because he is an extraordinary player, to whom I am fond of ”.





What kind of striker could Milan think about next year?

“The fan is interested in having clear ideas. Elliott made a mistake, that of not replacing Calhanoglu. When Messias arrived I thought they put him there and we have to replace him with Krunic and Kessie. Calhanoglu was functional to the Milan game but he was not replaced. Ekitike’s problem is cost, Reims turned down € 30m from Newcastle. For the striker I would like some prospectus to borrow. I don’t know where Scamacca will go, but for the next transfer campaign I am looking for players of international standing. Maybe it will turn out to be a boom but I would go and look for something that gives me more security ”.





What kind of evaluations will they make on Pobega?

“It will be an unknown factor for him to play in the Champions League. I think he will stay at Milan. Bakayoko, never playing, cannot get back in shape ”.

Let’s return, in closing, to the derby. You galvanized us …

“You can’t go wrong otherwise it would be an excruciating disappointment. It is a game that takes us. This match with Inter must make you enter the legend. To get the story you have to win these games here. Now we are all with the boys. I’ll be waiting for you on Saturday at 20. My wagon is full of seats: everybody get in! “.



