Pellegri in Turin for 18 months? The latest on the negotiation between grenade and Milan

Calciomercato Torino / The parties are approaching for the definitive passage of Pellegri from Monaco to Milan. The Bull waits and files the details

Track hotter than ever, the one followed by Turin for Pietro Pellegri. In fact, these are decisive days to complete the deal that involves various subjects. The biggest stumbling block, or the agreement between the Milanclub that holds the player’s card on a temporary basis, and the Monk, club that owns it, is about to be overtaken. Different hitches characterized this crossing, which has almost come to an end thanks to the definitive agreement, which is on the home straight. The Bull is preparing to welcome the player on loan, probably for a longer period than initially planned.

Turin-Pellegri: 18-month loan, and then what? The scenarios

Pellegri is an old acquaintance of Juric, who made his debut at a very young age and is ready to make him grow through a path of 18 months. The former Genoa could in fact land under the Mole with the loan formula not only until next June. In fact, an agreement with Milan is being defined which has a deadline of June 2023. The grenades would like to include theredemption option, still in doubt today. The Rossoneri are not so sure to leave a window open for a definitive sale and a possible one is also at stake counter-redemption in favor of the Devil. The next few hours will be decisive for deciding the fate of the attacker.