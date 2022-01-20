Pellegri, Monaco’s ok awaited. The Bull doesn’t want another Pobega-bis

Calciomercato Torino / Pellegri is getting close to becoming a grenade player, at least until June: and then? The margins of the negotiation with Milan

“Pobega on dry loan? It’s not nice to work for other companies “. Ivan’s words and music Juric, who in last August welcomed the midfielder born in 1999, who will return to Milan at the end of the season without ever having had the concrete possibility of becoming a Torino player outright. The grenade club is now trying not to make an encore. Days ago, Toro asked Milan for information for Pietro Pellegri. The negotiation got underway, proceeding well until the approach on Tuesday, with the Rossoneri who committed to redeem the 2001-class striker from Monaco before turning him on loan to Turin, something practically defined yesterday but which will still require a few hours of waiting.

The wait for Pellegri and the scenarios

The risk is that, in the end, the grenades will not be able to get anything more than a dry loan, until June. In these hours, the clubs are defining the details of the operation: for now, mouths sewn on the formula. President Cairo and Diesse Vagnati are aware that any option that does not guarantee the club the possibility of retaining the player in the grenade in the future would not be well received by Juric. That’s why they are insisting with Milan to guarantee themselves the right of redemption.

Zaza (for now) does not go out

Pellegri, at present, would be the fourth striker under contract with Turin, after Belotti (injured), Sanabria and Zaza. The latter is out, but so far the proposals received have not particularly warmed him. We will see if the speech sketched with Genoa will come alive. Meanwhile, the grenades have also tested the ground for Seck (another striker born in 2001) from Spal: but the Este team are asking for an investment of at least 3 million euros.