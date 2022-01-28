Pellegri: “The relationship with dad will be professional. The idols? Ronaldo the Phenomenon and Ibra”

The first words of Pietro Pellegri as a grenade footballer: “I have a good relationship with Juric and also many good memories”

“I found myself at home, I found my dad to welcome me (Marco, Torino team manager, ed.) and so it was a different start than other adventures. He was also a team manager at Genoa, it will not be a father-son relationship, but a professional one. I have many good memories with the coach, for example my debut ”. These are the first words of Pietro Pellegri, the new Torino player. Speaking of memories: Pellegri made his debut in A very young against Toro (he was 15 years and 280 days), in Turin, replacing Rincon who was then playing for Genoa: “Too bad we didn’t find Tomas. I find myself in the stadium where I took my first step in Serie A “. Space also for private life, because Peter’s partner is Victorija Mihajlovic: “Yes, and soon it will reach me”, explained the grenade striker. On the national team and the relationship with Belotti: “I made my debut with Estonia and I also had the opportunity to meet a great champion like Gallo”.

Pellegri, records and idols

Pellegri has collected many records, linked to his young age, but none of these created pressure. “I’ve always lived these records well. I know I have to work and I have to make sacrifices. My idol? One was Ronaldo the Phenomenon even though I was little when he played, the other Ibrahimovic, whom I had as a partner “.