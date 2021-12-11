Sports

Pellegrini: ‘At 16 I risked quitting. Rome is not a starting point, but an arrival point. Mourinho is on the right track ‘| First page

Lorenzo Pellegrini confessed to 360 ° to the microphones of The Players Tribune. Many reflections on his career, on the figure of Francesco Totti and on the impact of José Mourinho on the dynamics of the Giallorossi club. “THEAt the moment we are working hard to create a winning mentality. Mourinho always tells us that it must be one of our greatest qualities. This change can’t happen in a minute, but I’m sure we’re on the right track. Every day I tell my teammates what it means to play for this shirt. This is not a springboard to go to a bigger team because there is no bigger team. This is a point of arrival. Rome is … Rome “, said the Roman captain.

On Totti: “He was the classic captain who didn’t need to talk too much, because it was the way he played to talk for him. I will never be able to compare myself to him, but I would like to try to repeat something similar. ”

Pellegrini then has revealed a background that could have influenced his path in the past: “When I was 16 they discovered that something was wrong with my heart: too many irregular beats. They told me that I would have to stop playing for six to eight months and that we would evaluate afterwards. So no Rome. That moment was really complicated. I couldn’t do anything except one thing: listen to my heart. Every night I tried to figure out the frequency of my irregular heartbeats. I became my own doctor. Suddenly I realized they were gone. So on the fourth day without arrhythmia, I called my parents. I wanted to do another check. We went to the doctors and they said, ‘You’re okay.’

