Pellegrini: ‘At 16 I risked quitting. Rome is not a starting point, but an arrival point. Mourinho is on the right track ‘| First page
On Totti: “He was the classic captain who didn’t need to talk too much, because it was the way he played to talk for him. I will never be able to compare myself to him, but I would like to try to repeat something similar. ”
Pellegrini then has revealed a background that could have influenced his path in the past: “When I was 16 they discovered that something was wrong with my heart: too many irregular beats. They told me that I would have to stop playing for six to eight months and that we would evaluate afterwards. So no Rome. That moment was really complicated. I couldn’t do anything except one thing: listen to my heart. Every night I tried to figure out the frequency of my irregular heartbeats. I became my own doctor. Suddenly I realized they were gone. So on the fourth day without arrhythmia, I called my parents. I wanted to do another check. We went to the doctors and they said, ‘You’re okay.’