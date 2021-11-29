Pellegrini injury, blow to Mourinho

There is no good news from the infirmary, indeed, those from Lorenzo Pellegrini are anything but positive.

The Giallorossi number 7 was forced to leave due to injury in yesterday’s match against Turin, won 1-0 from Rome thanks to Tammy’s network Abraham and today received the results of the tests carried out.

For the player, unfortunately 2021 ends here. José Mourinho will have to do without him in the remaining games between now and the end of the year (solar). The captain will miss the matches against Bologna, Inter, CSKA Sofia, Spezia, Atalanta and Sampdoria, with the hope that he can return to the big match on 6 January 2022, when the Capitoline club will receive the Milan by Stefano Pioli.

Pellegrini injury, the results of the exams

The instrumental tests have, in fact, confirmed the quadriceps injury. For Pellegrini it stop is at least 30 days. Meanwhile, from Trigoria all the players who played yesterday were divided into various groups, while Leonardo Spinazzola – closer and closer to returning – held an individual session. For Pellegrini, in fact, only therapies.